Businessman Accused Of Burglary

Kelvin Etse, a businessman who allegedly stole a lady's handbag from a room at Salem Estates, near Nmai-Dzor has been put before an Accra Circuit Court.

Etse upon arrest told the Police that he came to visit his girlfriend in the area but he failed to identify his girlfriend to the Police in the vicinity.

Charged with causing harm, unlawful entry, stealing and possessing of firearms without authority, Etse has pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh remanded Etse into Police custody pending the completion of Police investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile Etse's lawyer has put in bail application on his behalf and the court would rule on the bail application on February 6.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu told the court that Nathaniel Larbi, the complainant is an estate developer residing at Salem Estate.

Chief Inspector Adu said the accused resides at Odorkor Official Town and that on January 24, this year, at about 0200 hours, Yaw Asilevi, a security guard who is also a witness in the case was on duty at the complainant's house when he heard an alarm.

Prosecution said when Asilevi went round to check and he spotted Etse holding pliers and an iron bar.

According to prosecution, Etse had opened the sliding window of the complainant's room and had taken out a lady's bag.

Prosecution said the accused on seeing the security man dropped a C75 B Pistol he was holding.

The accused was chased and apprehended 300 meters from the house. In the course of Etse's arrest, he bit Asilevi's right ring finger, cheek and struck him with a stone.

Prosecution said during Police interrogation, Etse told the Police that he came to visit one Cynthia, his girlfriend in the vicinity but when he was escorted to the place he could not identify the said Cynthia.

GNA

By Joyce Danso, GNA