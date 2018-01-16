Security Analyst Concerned About Arrest Of 'Terror' Suspects But...

A security expert with the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) is asking the police to build trust with the citizens as it attempts to avert a possible terrorist attack on Ghana.

Dr Kwasi Aning’s appeal comes hours after three men were arrested in Odorkor a suburb of Accra, Monday, with hand grenades and other explosives.

It is unclear the motives of the suspects even though Joy News sources have linked one of the suspects to some international terrorist group.

The police have confirmed the attack but will not comment on the motives. They will not also comment on reports the suspects may have some ties with terrorist groups.

Dr Kwasi Aning

“The explosives were intercepted based on police intelligence. Three persons (names withheld) have also been arrested in connection with the intercepted explosives and are in police custody,” the police said in a statement.

The statement further asked the public to volunteer information related to the case.

Speaking to Joy News Editor Evans Mensah on the matter the head of research at KAIPTC said “even though he is concerned about the arrest he is not surprised.”

According to Dr Aning, Ghana’s “border security is completely non-existent” adding getting small explosives into the country through our borders is terribly easy.

He said the way to fight the canker of a possible terrorist attack is to deepen inter-security partnership as well share information across borders.