IMANI Honours Communications Ministry

The Ministry of Communications, has been presented the IMANI Centre for Policy and Education award.

A statement issued by the Communications Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency said five institutions that emerged as most inspirational were the Ministry of Communications, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, the Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry, the Food and Agriculture Ministry and Finance Ministry.

It said the IMANI Centre for Policy and Education released its annual public sector performance report at an awards Ceremony and dinner held in Accra.

It noted that the report, named inspirational Public sector Leadership Awards ranked 45 Ministries, Departments and Agencies on five main pillars: Engagement, Transparency, Social Inclusion, Innovation and Management Effectiveness for the period October 2016 - October 2017.

Mr George Andah, a Deputy Minister for Communications, who received the award, said such rare recognition for the Ministry's work was testimony that they had chartered a new path to truly serving the public.

He urged his fellow awardees to be spurred on by the awards to help the government realise its objective of impacting the lives of Ghanaians in a positive way.

Mr Andah suggested to IMANI to include the registration for the Ghana Post digital and property addressing as a criteria for compliance in next year's awards.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful acknowledged the award and said 'We appreciate it and it will spur us on to work even harder next year'. GNA