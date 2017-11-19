'Ghana PostGPS More Advanced Than US, UK Systems'

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says features of the recently launched Ghana Post GPS make it more efficient and robust than what exists in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The system, which digitally identifies all addresses in the country, has received criticism from some Ghanaians including former President, John Mahama, who has questioned the cost and uniqueness of the system.

Addressing a congregation of the University for Development Studies (UDS) at Tamale, Dr Bawumia said the criticisms are misplaced.

“For me and I say this very seriously, this national address system that Ghana has implemented is more advanced than the address systems that they have in London or the United States,” he said.

“Unfortunately, people don’t even want to think and believe that we can actually do things that are better than the more advanced countries. People have a mindset that we have to be behind always. I say no, we can move forward and overtake them…you must have the confidence that you can do things that are better than what America can do,” the Vice President stressed.

The congregation saw the passing out of 5,000 thousand students into the job market.

Dr. Bawumia pledged government support to complete ongoing projects on the UDS campuses.

“You have about 44 uncompleted projects and we are going to pay very serious attention to this and I’m sure that some firm commitments will be made along the way when we look at the budgetary envelope so that these projects can be completed,” the Vice President pledged.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com