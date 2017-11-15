Majority Descends On NDC For Peddling Falsehood

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) appears to have been overwhelmed by the effective management of the country's economy by the current Akufo-Addo administration, Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, has stated.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stated that the main opposition party had failed to come to terms with the reality, as it keeps alternating between hysteria and subterfuge in attempt to discredit the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

He was responding to claims by the Minority in Parliament that the NPP government would soon plunge the nation into recession as a result of poor management of the country's economy.

The NDC told the media at a roundtable discussion in the nation's capital, Accra that the 2018 budget statement would bring untold hardship and possibly return the country to Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) as experienced in 2000.

Led by its spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority, also accused the NPP government of reneging on its various campaign promises.

But speaking to Hello Fm in Kumasi yesterday, the Majority Leader in Parliament, dismissed the Minority's assertions on the economy and said that Ghanaians would soon recognize the deceit of the NDC.

“There are good prospect for this nation as the economic fundamentals have begun to improve from what we inherited. If you look at the economic indicators such as inflation, interest rate, debt ratio-to-GDP and international reserve, it means we have sown the seed of growth and the economy is ready for takeoff,” he asserted.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said people, who are accustomed to deceit and propaganda, would be exposed by the reality since the current government is committed to put the nation on a sound economic footing for the benefit of the citizens.

“We are only 11 months into our term of office, and see the number of programmes and policies introduced to better the lot of Ghanaians. By two years' time, we will all see how Ghana will look like,” he declared.