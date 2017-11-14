Lebanese Factory Worker Who Got His Hand Chopped Off Neglected

A 19-year-old man, Sakib Hardi, has been abandoned by his Lebanese boss after a plastic recycling machine at the factory he was working with, chopped off his hand.

According to him, the machine had broken down and he and some colleagues were fixing the fault when the tragedy happened on September 16.

Speaking to Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba , Sakib Hardi said since the incident, his boss showed up just once to foot his medical bills and gave him GH¢60 for transportation home.

After that, neither heard from his boss nor the management of the factory, he narrated.

According to him, all attempts including getting a lawyer to come to help him to get the management to come to his aid, have yielded no result thus far.

Sakib who hails from Kpandai in the Northern Region, took the job at the factory to fund his education after lack of funds compelled him to drop out of school.

Attempts by Joy News to reach the owners of the factory, who are expatriates proved futile as the workers at the factory refused to speak to the issue because “their bosses were not around.”

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com| Oswald K. Azumah| [email protected]| Twitter: @OKAzumah