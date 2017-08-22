TOP STORIES
Oxygen and Cancers: The Reality (I)
I’ve devoted my life’s work to finding remedies for prostate cancer. Remedies and cures you won’t hear about from the medical establishment… or anyone else. And when it comes to prostate cancer weakness or vulnerability, I’ve felt like a lone voice in the wilderness. No one in the cancer industry seems to listen… or to care. That’s why I was stunned to read this statement from a famous cancer researcher. After studying cancer for more than 60 years… he now says cancer “should be killed the right way” by attacking its Achilles’ heel-that is by attacking its weakness.
Every type of cancer has this deadly imperfection. Exploiting it kills cancer cells and rebuilds your immune system — without poisonous chemotherapy or radiation. Cancer can be cured by attacking its deficiency, weakness or vulnerability. Every single type of cancer has it: A weak “back door” that we can strike without poisoning your entire body. Studies from institutions like Duke, Yale, Harvard, Baylor — and countless more — prove it. Yet this weakness has been almost completely ignored by the cancer industry for decades.
For decades, we’ve been told the only way to stop cancer is to wage an all-out war. That cancer cells can only be killed with toxic chemotherapy, cutting the burn and burning radiation. Even while these so-called ‘therapies’ are proven to damage our systems: brain, heart, lungs, intestines, eyes, and even your peripheral nerves.
But treatments that attack cancer’s weakness end this assault on your body. Because these methods use a natural element that every cell needs to survive. Every cell that is… except cancer. For cancer cells, this element is deadly. You could call it cancer’s ‘Kryptonite.’ That is something that can deprive a superman ‘cancer’ of its weakness
DNA Noble Prize
The DNA helix opened the door to understanding the role of genetics in disease.
Because this researcher is none other than Dr. James Watson. In 1953, Dr. Watson, along with Francis Crick, discovered the structure of DNA — the coding of every cell.
Watson and Crick’s discovery was heralded the miracle of the time. Scientists became certain that cancer was caused by mutated genes. And cancer research turned, almost entirely, in this direction.
For more than 60 years, Watson led the charge to find therapies that could fix cancer-causing gene mutations. Billions of dollars have been spent on this research.
Now, he admits… it has all been for nothing. In Dr. Watson’s words… “We know the current approach is not working, because on the whole, it has made no dent in cancer mortality.” This is mind blowing. The world’s top genetic scientist now says decades of searching for mutated genes have been “remarkably unhelpful.”
Yet I haven’t heard any medical practitioner saying this on any platform. All we do know still point to random gene mutations as the primary cause of most cancers. But Dr. Watson now says every cent of cancer funding should be used to study cancer’s Achilles’ heel or weakness or vulnerability. In his words, “My own solution is to identify people who have ideas about drugs that will attack the uniqueness of the biochemistry of cancer cells.” But the thing is… we already know the solution. And we’ve known about it for more than 90 years. Physicians in nearly every country around the world use this solution. More than 45,000 physicians use Achilles’ heel therapies today in at least 50 countries. But the FDA has tried to crush all of this since 1940. That’s why hardly you find doctors who are even aware of this solution — with the exception those who are open-minded practitioners. Yet their results confirm everything I’ve seen… Attacking cancer’s weakness or vulnerability not only cures cancer, it heals your immune system… and ends nearly every disease. I’ve reviewed hundreds of studies on the natural element that attacks cancer’s weakness. And the results are clear… these treatments not only stop cancer in its pathways… they do the same with other chronic diseases.
A case study is the story of a 70-year-old woman who visited Dr. Shelby Perman in February 2004. In addition to breast cancer, she was also suffering from diabetes, obesity and arthritis. Even worse, every conventional treatment had failed to control her cancer.
Al Sears, MD, has made it his life work to challenge conventional medical beliefs…
Dr. Al Sears, M.D....To bring his patients the latest breakthroughs in natural cures and remedies for diseases once thought to be “incurable.” Our environment has changed for the worse, and it’s affecting your health. Dr. Sears helps patients escape accelerated aging caused by the modern toxins, chemicals and hormonal threats you unknowingly face every day. Every year, he travels over 20,000 miles to the most remote regions of the world searching for natural healing secrets unknown to or ignored by mainstream medicine. Since 1999, Dr. Sears has published 35 books and reports on health and wellness. He has millions of loyal readers spread over 163 countries. He has also appeared on more than 50 national radio programs, ABC News, CNN and ESPN. It’s easy to see why more than 25,000 patients have traveled from around the world to visit him at the Sears Institute for Anti-Aging Medicine in Royal Palm Beach, Florida.
Media appearances
Dr. Perman began a course of treatments aimed at the cancer’s Achilles’ heel. Afterward, the patient continued to treat herself at home. Several months later, her cancer had 100% disappeared!
As Dr. Perman recalls, “She called me [one] week to tell me she had gone for a mammogram and her breasts were completely clear. Nothing. No tumor masses at all. This is a woman whose doctors said they could not do anything for her, go home and die, and left her floating in the wind.” Even better, her new blood work also showed no diabetes and an incredibly good blood count. The thing is, when you attack cancer’s Achilles’ heel, you correct the conditions that caused the cancer in the first place. As a result, your entire body benefits. This is why Achilles’ heel treatments are documented as helping or even healing patients who have:
Heart disease and strokes
Diabetes
Fibromyalgia
Schizophrenia and bipolar disease
Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease
Epilepsy, migraines and nerve pain
Blindness
Hepatitis C and cirrhosis
You may be wondering how this is possible. How can attacking cancer’s Achilles’ heel do all this?
The key is the one natural element I mentioned earlier. Your body must have this element in every cell, to complete every single function. But for cancer cells, this element is deadly.
This natural element kills cancer cells while powering up your immune system. But it doesn’t stop there. It also helps every cell in your body to work the way nature intended. It restores balance — to help you get healthy AND stay healthy.
Doctors can use this cancer killer in a variety of ways… creating treatments that work best for you. Some are so simple; you can do them at home. Even better, most treatments are affordable. And you definitely don’t need health insurance.
Meanwhile, chemotherapy and radiation — the most common, modern go-to treatments — only kill cancer cells while destroying your immune system and even damaging healthy tissues. So, You’re Probably Wondering — And Rightly So — Why Haven’t You Heard of Treatments That Attack Cancer’s Achilles’ Heel? On July 1, 1968, President Johnson appointed Dr. Herbert L. Ley as Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. But by December 1969, Dr. Ley felt compelled to resign. In an interview with the New York Times, Ley said there was "constant, tremendous, sometimes unmerciful pressure" from the drug industry and their lobbyists. In addition, politicians working on behalf of their drug company patrons, put “tremendous pressure” on him and his staff. All of this in an effort to keep the FDA from restricting certain drugs. Dr. Ley also commented, “The thing that bugs me is that the people think the FDA is protecting them — it isn’t. What the FDA is doing and what the public thinks it’s doing are as different as night and day.”
Today, Dr. Michael Carpendale, MD and professor of orthopedic surgery at the University Of California School Of Medicine, says this about the situation: “In the FDA, the drug companies have representatives on nearly every committee. If there’s something which may be very effective but may undersell the average drug company, of course they’re not going to be very pleased if it gets developed.” Little wonder the FDA doesn’t support this natural cancer healer. It can’t be patented and it’s inexpensive. Plus, it would render many cancer drugs useless.
The only reason doctors are even allowed to use Achilles’ heel therapies today is because they have been safely used for more than 150 years. Since this therapy was in place long BEFORE the FDA existed, it was grandfathered into regulations.
Dr. Thomas Levy, MD, a cardiologist and biologist from Johns Hopkins University, summed it up well when he said: “The main ‘drawbacks’ to [Achilles’ heel treatments] are its simplicity and its minimal cost. The medical industry relies on therapies that are costly and require substantial expertise in their administration. Anything that comes along that appears clinically effective while remaining inexpensive is viewed skeptically, at best. The systematic and ongoing efforts at spreading disinformation and propaganda seem to know no bounds.” A brilliant biochemist discovered Achilles’ heel in 1924. He even won the Nobel Prize for this discovery in 1931. Yet this lifesaving information has been completely shoved aside — in spite of its Nobel Prize-winning status. The FDA began censoring treatments that attack cancer’s Achilles’ heel in the 1940s. And thanks to the influence of Big Pharma, they still censor them today. Even worse… most modern medical text books don’t even mention this Achilles’ heel discovery. So incredibly, most doctors have never heard of it.
