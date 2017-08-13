modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Kenya's Obiri denies Ayana world double

AFP
1 hour ago | Kenya
Kenya's Hellen Onsando Obiri won the final of the women's 5000m race at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London. By Jewel SAMAD (AFP)
Kenya's Hellen Onsando Obiri won the final of the women's 5000m race at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London. By Jewel SAMAD (AFP)

London (AFP) - Kenya's Hellen Obiri claimed consolation for her Olympic silver last year winning the women's 5,000 metres world title on Sunday.

The 27-year-old produced a devastating burst down the back straight to leave defending champion Almaz Ayana trailing and went on to win in a time of 14min 34.86sec.

Ayana, who had won the 10,000m gold in what was her first race of the season, took silver for Ethiopia in 14:40.35 with the Netherlands Sifan Hassan finishing third in 14:42.73.

Ayana had decided to inject some much-needed zip into the pace with nine laps to run and only Obiri was able to match her.

The field was suddenly splintered with Hassan, also fom Ethiopia but who came to the Netherlands as a refugee aged 15, leading a group of five contesting the minor medal.

Ayana was unable to burn off Obiri as she had done her rivals in the 10,000m -- which she won by over 46sec -- with the Kenyan content to let her 25-year-old rival do all the pace-setting.

Her strategy paid off perfectly as heading into the final lap she moved up onto Ayana's shoulder and then delivered her coup de grace.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Kenya

TOP STORIES

BOST fuel saga: Investigative committee resolute with ambitious mandat...

11 minutes ago

'NHIS Being Revived' – Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

quot-img-1Put your money where your heart is.

By: Ama Seiwa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37534.3797
Euro5.16035.1642
Pound Sterling5.67485.6827
Swiss Franc4.54494.5476
Canadian Dollar3.44893.4514
S/African Rand0.32430.3245
Australian Dollar3.44173.4499
body-container-line