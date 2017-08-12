TOP STORIES
“To get out of a dream, just one eye. (Pour sortir d'un rêve, - Suffit d'un seul œil.)”By: Charles de Leusse
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3753
|4.3797
|Euro
|5.1603
|5.1642
|Pound Sterling
|5.6748
|5.6827
|Swiss Franc
|4.5449
|4.5476
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4489
|3.4514
|S/African Rand
|0.3243
|0.3245
|Australian Dollar
|3.4417
|3.4499
Theresa Brown’s “The Shift,” A Review
Why she leftthe more temperate niche of her collegiate professorship for the controlled bureaucratic chaos and turbulence of the hospital may probably come as a surprise to the casual observer who, by any stretch of the imagination, is not intimately familiar with the acute autobiographic detailspainstakinglyoutlined in The Shift: One Nurse, Twelve Hours, Four Patients’ Lives, a book written by Theresa Brown. Ms. Brownholds a doctorate in English, is a former university professor of English, a brilliant writerand now a registered nurse (RN).The Shift gives a summary account of her chaotic twelve-hour shift in a typical American hospital.
In other words what motivated Ms. Brown to make a radical transition from teaching in a university to working as a nurse in a hospital? She may subtly have appealed to the alluring audacious finesse and practical aesthetics of midwifery as a motivating factor in her ultimate lifetime decision, after a midwife successfully assisted her while she delivered her bouncing twin girls, Miranda and Sophia, yet she never became the nurse-midwife she wanted to be. Instead, she became an oncology nurse.
Ms. Brown is therefore an interesting case study in the grudging vicissitudes and uncertainties that are so typical of life and, ultimately, of personal choices—she being also a captivating antithesis of Harvard’s Henry Louis Gates, Jr. who originally wanted to be a medical doctor but turned out a literary critic instead.
Furthermorelike Gates, she is acutely aware of the social and political forces that drive and shape human, societal, and official behavior. On the contraryMs. Brown is not an establishment thinker, and as a matter of fact also not the kind of genuflecting milquetoast who sees herself as the type beholden tothe grinding dictates of authoritarian officialdom, but rather as a sort of tactical and strategic maverick who puts a premium on her personal convictions, an outspoken intellectual and keen observer willing to underwrite the obituary of the status quo in the health care industry.
Ms. Brown’s narrative signature drawsheavily upon a wide-ranging panorama of ideas, disciplines, literary and poetic sources,and some popular anecdotes. Of course, there is no denying the fact that many of the things she discusses in her book are familiar trending staples in nursing curriculum development and professional practice. Use of the stethoscope and the sphygmomanometer, and of temperature-measuring instruments, weighing scales, palpationand percussion techniques, otoscopes, pulse oximeters,ophthalmoscopes,physical assessment of the skeletomusculature, obtaining subjective and objective data are all too familiar.Here is what she (p. 67) says about data collection and analysis, to name but one example:
“Smart, hard-working people gather data, ponder for however long they’ve got, and then act. Time is always of the essence.”
Her central argument (p. 67) in support of the quotation above is that “most of modern health care doesn’t consist of intense deduction followed by ‘Aha!’ moments.” And she is absolutely right. There is, therefore, not much to say about those afore-cited elements except to highlight some of the major topical discussions she brings to bear on her caustic criticism of certain facets of clinical practice in modern health care. Here she cautiously draws upon the work of physician and writer, Abraham Verghese, whose focus on the healing prowess of human touch in clinical practice also remotely—if not indirectly—serves as a well-structured critique of Atul Gawande and Peter Provonost.
Gawande and Provonost have proposed a set of rigid clinical algorithms they call “checklists,” made up of a set of procedures and protocols, namely, clinical expectations nurses and other healthcare providers are required to adhere to, for instance,in analyzing and when electronically documenting a patient’s potential fall risk.Elsewhere she makes the thoughtful remark that electronic health records (EHR) does not make it easier on and for nurses, either. Ms. Brown then makes the case that the time she spends documenting a patient’sfall risk literally takes her away from observable instances ofintimate situational assessment,usually dictated bythe clinical parameters of patient engagement and by the unpredictable demands ofpatient ambulatory integrity. She writes in that regard (p. 50):
“Designers of electronic charting systems don’t seem to understand that checklists themselves are not the innovation, because checklists are not substitutes for care. The real innovation is having staff use lists to consistently create the safest and highest-quality clinical environment possible.”
This is why Verghese believes use of procedural techniquesbased primarily on human touch—from palpation to percussion—is a dying art in modern clinical practice. Ms. Brown’s pointedly frames (p. 134) her take on the utility, or lack thereof, of human touch in clinical practice this way:
“Nurses touch patients all the time, typically not to make diagnosis, since that’s not what we officially do, but to gather information and to help—with going to the bathroom, bathing, walking, eating, managing pain, figuring out if someone’s taking a turn for the worse. Touch connects the essential humanness of nurse and patient, reminding me that we are two people with a shared mission: healing, if we can.”
Regardless, it is striking that Ms. Brownsubtly acknowledges a teachable momentum of beneficial complementarity and intellectual continuity between Verghese on the one hand, Gawande and Provonoston the other hand. This beneficial complementarity is meant to overshadow any contrastive polarity that is supposed to crop up between the two blocks of public intellectuals. This is Ms. Brown again (p. 115):
“The time I spent with Sheila, her sister, and brother-in-law feels like one of the most important things I will do today, but it doesn’t show up on any of my electronic to-do lists. We need a menu that includes the option: spent time comforting patient with life-threatening diagnosis. But nothing that empathy-intense gets included in our required paperwork.”
This critical observation is important in clinical practice, as well as for professional socialization. Even more so it emphasizes the need for healthcare professionals to aim for optimal compromises in advancing the best interests of patients, as well as of empowering them—patients. Regrettably, though, this perceived or supposed environment of optimal compromises is itself sometimes plagued or compromised bythe asphyxiating weight of internal official wrangling.
Let’s preferably label this typological instantiation of internal official wrangling at the workplace command hierarchy, hierarchy of authority, or power hierarchy. In this loose configurative framology of power structure medical doctors occupy the pinnacle of decision-making mandates, nurses follow next in line, while nurse aides or assistants, maintenance crewsand so on ostensibly follow in that order of decreasing official importance. Most significantly, perhaps, there are nuanced appearances of American social psychologists Bertram Raven’s and John French’s “Five Bases of Social Power” scattered throughout the book, with legitimate power, coercive power, expert power, and reward power gaining a strong foothold in the typology of professional socialization she alludes to in the book, to the relative exclusion of referent power.
This convenient grid of official placements somehow imbues medical doctors with a false sense of entitlement that it is they, and that it is actually they alone, who are the ultimate bearers—if not the only true incarnation—of the resourceful zenith of medical knowledge. Here is how Ms. Brown (p. 170) describes the way power dynamics plays outat the hospital she works:
“Or perhaps as a culture we want to believe that physicians are superhuman, and some doctors want to believe that of themselves…Problem is they’re not; no one is.”
Ideally, the hegemonic centralism which the medical doctor represents in the claustrophobic topology of workplace professional socializationperipheralizes the expert decisional autonomy of the nurse who spends more time with patients.
There is an inherent cascade of trickle-down effectsfromthis disenablinginternal official friction between nurses and doctors across the applied regimen of care strategies and priorities for patients. Still,the grinding tensions between and among interns, residents, fellows, and doctors add on to the mounting layers of tensionsthat already exist between nurses and doctors. In that regard, it will serve no useful purpose trying to deny the existing infrastructure of condescending tensions that also existsbetween nurses and other low-level employees such as nurse aides. She writes about this nurse-doctor tension without mincing words (p. 187):
“Nurses sometimes serve as intermediaries in this way: physicians take their frustrations with each other out on the bedside nurse because we’re safer.”
Finally, gender politics also rears its ugly head in these environments. Ms. Brown draws upon two of Leonard Stein’spublished papers, titled “The Doctor-Nurse Game (1967)” and “The Doctor-Nurse Game Revisited (1990),”to buttress her discursive arguments.
Yet, all these all-too-familiar jeremiads do not even begin to take due cognizance of the fact that administration’s official and bureaucratic preoccupation with the bottom line could potentially undermine quality care in general and patient-centered care in particular. Neither do they take full account of the good intentions of empowered patients and family pressure when, in the final analysis, these occasional indeterministic variables are to be factored into the focused decisional calculus of nurses as they pertain specifically to clinical care.
The potential for healthcare officials to stray from focused application of and adherence to infection control protocols,universal competencies, pain and skeletomuscular assessment techniques, obtaining and evaluating subjective and objective data, documentation procedures and protocols, teamwork and collaboration, taking vital signs, and carrying out intimate professional socialization with patients in the midst of the afore-referencedblanket official and bureaucratic contradictions—thus becomes great indeed. This may in both the short- and long-term defeat the purpose of electronic documentation. She writes (p. 13):
“Computers should make the process faster, easier, but instead of efficiency, they enforce thoroughness. We’re expected to chart almost everything, preferably in real time. Real time charting is impossible, though, in a patient needs a lot of immediate care.”
Addressing the preceding concerns entail serious questions of ethics and prudent exercise of the conscience. It makes practical sense then when Ms. Brown also implies nursing is not merely about caregiving, which, in other words, admittedly, she interpretsas being more than simply that. As a matter of fact she sees nursing also as a creative function of the optimal adjudication of management science, social justice, health equity, effective communication, human relations, teamwork and collaboration, time management, quality control, emotional intelligence, psychology, pharmacologic knowledge, health economics and politics, pursuit of task- and goal-oriented goals, law, privacy and patient-provider trust issues, informed consent and health literacy,time management, medical compliance, and rapid response team (RRT). No wonder she says (p. 5): “the hospital itself is a paradox.”
Granted, it is clear from the book,and also from the foregoing, that nursing and human caring are not necessarily innate gifts or largesse of nature, of the environment. Rather, they are learned or acquired set of skills that can be activated through a focused,conscious regime of consistent practice. That is, it is just not enough to rely exclusively on one’s intrinsic potential and resources for the purpose of successful professional practice. It is rather the unfortunate case that the repercussions of a nurse’s scope of practice and official responsibilities are not restricted to the perimeters of the workplace. Sometimes, and they always do in many a situation, these repercussions trail healthcare professionals to their doorsteps. My point is that professional nursing practice and happenings transcend the rigid parametric boundaries of the workplace (p. 244-248).
The other point is that mistakes are inevitable in clinical practice. However, this does not rule out the fact that clerical and clinical errors in clinical practice can be costly in terms of the preventable loss of human lives and body parts, and of patients incurring unnecessary permanent physical injuries and psychological scars, regardless of whether or nota nursetruly knows he or she is in violation of a procedural protocol(s) that is also the major causation of serious medical mishaps. As they say, “ignorance of law excuses no one.”
Even so professional negligence can indeed be unpardonably costly, and there is no excuse for that in the strategic calculus of clinical considerations.It is in this context that Ms. Brown emphasizes accurate measurements and calculations against the critical backcloth of overlapping, or duplicative, oversights. What she calls “clinical myopia” is therefore not an option for nurses. It looks as though she has a vague understanding ofgame theory, the sociology of knowledge, decision theory, and critical theory. Vestiges of these basic concepts play out in the underlying architectonics of her narrative.
The above notwithstanding, is it any wonder that makeup is a luxury for female nurses (p. 9)? Ms. Brown (p. 248) is right to say nursing is “a hard job.” She (p. 9) is also right to assert that in hospitals “resilience and determination are prized as highly as empathy.” Understandably, for her the chaotic nature of the hospital environment has constituted itself into a sporadic nagging source of nostalgic yearning for the relative calmness of her university days. This is why aspiring and even established nurses must read this book, to know what it entails to be a nurse in the American healthcare industry.
Also her acute observation that genetic luck, dumb luck, economic luck,and geographic luck, that patients should not be depersonalized, and that patient advocacy matter greatly indetermining the state of health and health outcomes for patients is not out of place. They are rooted in the hard facts of social, stochastic, and political realities. What is more, though she does not come across as an agnostic, a deist, or even an atheist for that matter, she goes to great lengths to ensure that a patient’s request for a cleric, a minister ready to deal with one of her patient’s spiritual concerns as they relate to her end-of-life questions,is duly met. Ms. Brown’s sharp critique of science in this context is also in order (p. 198):
“I myself don’t believe in miracles…It feels good to think that the love of family or friends can bring on a turn-around that science can’t explain.”
Again, she notes elsewhere (p. 251-252):
“There’s genetic luck always, sometimes at a level of biochemical processes that science does not yet understand.”
In the end The Shift has a major defect. This flaw is seen where the narrative superstructure from which the book derives its characteristic power of rhetorical essence and teachable imageries happens to be the Eurocentric model. Ms. Brown’s formulaic poetic and literary allusions are direct artefacts of the Western canon, as seen from her hagiographic references to Shakespeare, E.M. Forster, William Blake, John Milton, Rudyard Kipling, John Keats, Homer, and Ernest Hemmingway, all writers this reviewer has read.
Ironically the Lebanese-American Khalil Gibran, the sensational author of The Prophet, another book this reviewer has closely read, and the Puerto-Rican American physician-poet William Carlos Williams, make a surprising appearance in The Shift—only that the Western canon somehow muffles or stifles the vocal presence of no less an influential poet and writer of the global status of Khalil Gibran. Technically, Gibran is the representative Asian voice in this impressive narrative.
On the contrary, there is no African voice in the entire narrative landscape of The Shift. This is deeply troubling as we strive to erect a society based on an ideological scaffolding of inclusiveness and cultural competency. The fact is that there is nothing Homer, Shakespeare, Forster, Hemmingway, Milton, Kipling, Keats, and Blake has said about the human condition that Toni Morrison, Molefi Kete Asante, Wole Soyinka, Ama Ata Aidoo, Ngugi wa Thiong’o, Tsitsi Dangaremgba, Chinua Achebe, Ama Mazama, Aryee Kwei Armah, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Nelson Mandela, Kofi Kissi Dompere, Martin Luther King, Jr., Ben Okri, Nuruddin Farah, Harriet Tubman, Steve Biko, Abdias do Nascimento, and Buchi Emecheta to name a few, has not said.
The crux of the argument is that that patina of penetrating universalism and pervasive hegemony which this Eurocentric model stands for is such that it discountenances inclusive liberalism and cultural competence, in which case we have the Western voice alone assuming a majestic state of focused centrality and idealistic indispensability in our shared experiences.Yet our common humanity dictates otherwise.
On the other hand, this example of unconscious bias and tacit exclusionary silencing of the non-Western voice constitutes a formidable internal critique of the Eurocentric model itself. As an African reading this wonderful book, The Shift, I did not feel or sense my presence in the narrative superstructure of Mr. Brown’s healthcare experiences, which I view primarily as a true American story, as well asmy historical and contemporary intellectual contributions to the American experiment.
No doubt this is a must-read book that should be on required reading lists for medical/health science and social work programs, in spite of my reservations about and critique of it. This is only natural. Though her American example is unique, it stands to reason that Ghana and Africa too can benefit from Mr. Brown’s observations and objective criticism of the American hospital. This is not farfetched.
References
Brown, T. (2015). The Shift: One Nurse, Twelve Hours, Four Patients’ Lives. Chapel Hill, NC: Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill.
Gates, H.L. About men; a giant step. (1990, December 9). The New York Times. Retrieved from http://www.nytimes.com/1990/12/09/magazine/about-men-a-giant-step.html
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Francis Kwarteng
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Feature Article