ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.07.2021 Book Release

The American Medical Association On The Case for Teaching Racism

By Francis Kwarteng
The American Medical Association On The Case for Teaching Racism
Listen to article

New Book: The American Medical Association On the Case for Teaching Racism: Afrocentric Literary Pedagogy in Nursing Education and Clinical Practice.

Author: Francis Kwarteng
Where to Get Book: Amazon and Barnes & Noble

Book Synopsis
Among the many important questions the author raises in this book, one that he poses against the backdrop of the George Floyd killing and the ensuing national conversation this needless death generated, the author is calling for a serious dialogue between African Studies/African American Studies and the health/medical sciences, e.g. nursing and medicine, in hopes that cross-pollination of ideas will eventually lead to expanded possibilities for understanding the historical roots of health inequities and medical racism that disproportionately weigh against Black (and Brown) communities and the implications of this proposed dialogue for improving the health outcomes of these communities.

The public lynching of George Floyd re-exposed the rotten underbelly of America and this, together with the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Black and Brown communities, the global Black Lives Matter protests, and the racist, xenophobic demagoguery of Donald Trump, resurrected the old debates about medical racism, race relations, implicit bias, vaccine nationalism/vaccine imperialism, structural inequality, police brutality, vaccine hesitancy, unethical human experimentation, vaccine diplomacy, qualified immunity, conspiracy theories, and social justice. Then in 2020 the American Medical Association formally declared racism a public health crisis, defined racism as a social determinant of health, and embraced the idea of medical schools teaching medical students about racism.

Alas, the nursing curriculum is somewhat silent on these questions. Decolonizing the nursing curriculum, long overdue, is therefore imperative. This book explores the question of decolonizing the nursing curriculum from the angles of postcolonial theory, critiquing the Western literary canon, American history, literary criticism, African literature, cultural criticism, Afrocentric theory, democracy, African-American literature, and critical race theory.

More from Author (579)

More

More Book Release
ModernGhana Links
PEOPLE & LIFESTYLEEmpi Baryeh and Joann Schofield-Childs to Headline Ghana Book Club’s June Discussion
23.06.2021 | Book Release
Law student becomes first to publish 800 pages book in law and naturopathic medicine
22.06.2021 | Book Release
Ghana Book Club readings for  April- May
26.04.2021 | Book Release
Dennis Mann releases maiden book for children in Author Ralph’s 25 New Writers Project
13.04.2021 | Book Release
Accra International Book Festival hosts author Dinah Larbi on #CatchUpAfrica
15.01.2021 | Book Release
Playbook Of Proven Business Strategies Can Help You On Your Entrepreneurial Journey
11.11.2020 | Book Release
Georgina Fiagbenu's 'WISH LIST' Book To Be Launched On November 5
03.11.2020 | Book Release
Launch Of Rock Paper Scissors; A Poetry Masterpiece
26.10.2020 | Book Release
Apostle Piesie Okyere-Darko Shares Insights About His Book 'The Dream Of A New Ghana: Reality Or Myth?'
22.10.2020 | Book Release
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line