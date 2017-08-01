modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Court sentences man to 12 years imprisonment manslaughter

GNA
1 hour ago | Social News

Kumasi Aug 01, GNA - A 24-year old man standing trial in a manslaughter case has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by the Kumasi High Court Four, presided over by Justice Adjei Wilson.

Kwaku Amankwaa had stabbed another man with a knife during a fight, resulting in his death at the Esuowin Health Centre in the Amansie West District.

The incident happened on May 11, 2014, at about 0900 hours, at Moseaso and the convict pleaded not guilty to the crime.

A Principal State Attorney, Madam Gyamfua Sarpong said Amankwaa was a tenant in the family house of the deceased, Akwasi Addai.

The two had picked a quarrel over accusation by the deceased that the convict had turned his room into a gambling place.

As the quarrel degenerated into a fight, an uncle of Addai attempted to restrain him from battering the convict and all of a sudden he (Amankwaa) removed a knife and stabbed him in the stomach.

The injured man was rushed to the Esuowin Health Centre but he died of his wounds.

Amankwaa managed to flee the place but was later arrested by the police at Manso-Nkwanta.

An autopsy report said the deceased died of severe penetrating sharp edge wounds in the lung and aorta, and hemorrhagic shock.

His counsel, Mr. Oduro Konadu, earlier pleaded with the court to consider his age, the fact that he was not only a first offender but turned himself in.

GNA

By Gifty Amofa/ Jefferson Olarbi, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Social News

TOP STORIES

EC Wrangling: Charlotte Is Avoiding Me – Amadu Sulley

8 hours ago

Learn to balance politics with economic management – Fifi Kwetey to go...

8 hours ago

quot-img-1A dog Returns to ist vomit so a fool repeats his foolishness

By: Omane Edward quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37324.3776
Euro5.16625.1698
Pound Sterling5.78625.7938
Swiss Franc4.53184.5342
Canadian Dollar3.50273.5061
S/African Rand0.32990.3302
Australian Dollar3.49373.4994
body-container-line