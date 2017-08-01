TOP STORIES
Newly installed Kwahuman chief calls for a united Kwahu
The newly installed Kwahuman Hene has called on the people of Kwahu Traditional Area to join forces and unite to enable them to develop the area.
Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II also called on those who fled Kwahu Abene, the traditional capital of Kwahu, due to some chieftaincy misunderstanding, to return home and steer the wheel of development.
The new chief state stated this at Kwahu Abene last Saturday on the occasion of his outdooring as the new Omanhene of Kwahu Traditional Area.
He pledged an open door policy and positive ideas from groups and individuals towards the development of Kwahu.
Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II urged the people to bury their differences and see themselves as one people with a common destiny.
On his part, the Adontenhene of Kwahu, Nana Asiedu Agyemang lll, commended the kingmakers of Abene for the peaceful manner they went about during the chief's installation despite initial setbacks and hoped such co- operation and peace would continue.
He appealed to businessmen and women to join their resources to assist the new chief to enable him to develop and enhance chieftaincy in Kwahu.
He pledged Nananom's support to the new chief at all times.
The queen mother of Kwahu, Nana Ama Gyemfua II, thanked all those who assisted and stood by the kingmakers during trying times and urged them to continue co-operating at all times.
The function brought together all the chiefs in Kwahu, business community, groups, and individuals.
The new Kwahuman Hene is known in private life as Eugene Kwasi Asante Boadi, who holds an MBA in Finance and Investment Banking from Lincoln University California USA, A BSc in Administration (Accounting Option) from the University of Ghana Business School.
He is a member of the Association of Charted Accountants (ACCA, UK) and Project Management Professional (PMP), Awaiting Certification and belongs to other professional bodies.
He is married with two kids and an old student of St Peter's SHS, Kwahu Nkwatia.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
