UMB marks 45th anniversary celebration with gala
Accra, July 30, GNA - To commemorate over four decades of its existence and a proud history of banking excellence, UMB, one of Ghana's leading financial institutions held its 45th anniversary celebration gala.
The special 45th anniversary celebration gala was held in honour of UMB's customers and stakeholders to show UMB's appreciation to them for supporting the bank since it first opened its doors for business in 1972.
The festive evening included special guest, former President Jerry John Rawlings and other notable dignitaries such as the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen; the Minister of Information, Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid; and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye.
The rest are former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Henry Akpenamawu Kofi Wampah; Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru III, La Mantse; and the acting head of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Dodoo Nsaki II, Otublohum Mantse.
The evening highlights included performances by Steve Bedi, Kwabena Kwabena, the Abibigoromma Dancers and the premiere of a documentary showcasing UMB's achievements and future strategy.
In her welcome remarks, UMB Board Chairperson, Mrs Elizabeth Zormelo, stated that 'As we celebrate our 45th anniversary, we acknowledge what we have achieved thus far, but we are also looking forward to the future. Like our founders, our vision for the future of UMB is ambitious and it is bold.'
She also expressed gratitude to the customers of UMB for contributing to the success of the bank.
The Chief Executive Officer of UMB, Mr John Awuah, addressed the guests in attendance by acknowledging the contributions of former UMB executive leaders such as the first Managing Director of UMB, Mr George Hammond. He also outlined the importance of UMB to the corporate and private sector of Ghana.
'When you review our 45 year history and indeed link it to the growth of the corporate and private sector, you will realize the significant contribution that this bank has made to many businesses in Ghana," he said.
"By virtue of being the only bank dedicated to serving the corporate and private sector, our objective was to help drive economic growth through helping all categories of businesses," he added.
Mr Awuah also thanked the customers of UMB and reaffirmed the bank's commitment to exceeding their expectations through innovation and exceptional customer service.
The colourful event was truly a night of celebration and many guests were happy to join in the festivities to mark the significance of the occasion.
UMB is a full-service financial institution specializing in customized banking products and services.
It opened on March 15, 1972 and is a leading Ghanaian indigenous bank with considerable financial expertise.
UMB is recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative use of technology, and distinctive banking solutions.
It currently has 31 branches, two UMB Centre for Businesses, one Public Private Partnership (PPP) Incubator Centre and a vast network of ATMs.
By Iddi Yire, GNA
