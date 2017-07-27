Hot Audio: Chaos at EC could erode Ghana's democratic gains – Dr. Akwetey

TOP STORIES
Ghana could lose its hard won reputation as a model of democracy in Africa if the ongoing implosion at the EC is not doused immediately, Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey has warned.
The Executive Director at the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) also cautioned the “very high reputations” the country’s elections management body has won for itself, could be eroded with the kind of “serious” allegations the Commission’s Chair and her two deputies are throwing at each other.
“These are serious matters and when it is the people at the top who are saying things against each other then you better take them [allegations] seriously,” Dr. Akwetey noted while commenting on the issue on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM Thursday, July 27.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
