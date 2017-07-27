modernghana logo

Watch: 2-year-old shows off basketball talent with long-distance shots

UPI.com
1 hour ago | General News

A 2-year-old basketball prodigy in Ohio showed off his skills by making a series of long-distance shots from the top of his home's staircase.

A video posted to Twitter by Mike Shannon shows his son, Calvin, sinking a series of baskets shot over a staircase railing to a plastic toy hoop on the floor.

Shannon admitted there might have been some "luck" involved with Calvin's third shot, which bounced off the rim of the hoop and sank into the basket of another hoop a few feet away.

Calvin's basketball skills initially brought him to the Internet's attention with a video posted earlier this year.

The Cavs have found their Kyrie Irving replacement
The Cavs have found their Kyrie Irving replacement

"He has been obsessed with basketball even before he could walk," Shannon said of his son. "His favorite movie is Space Jam, loves Michael Jordan."

General News

