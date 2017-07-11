TOP STORIES
THE LOVELY SMILE ON MY FACE DOESN'T MEAN I'M OK WITH THINGS BUT RATHER I'M WELL PLEASED WITH WHAT THE LORD GOD HAS DONE FOR ME.I MAYBE BLESSEDBy: akoaso-HH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
I'm under pressure to contest NDC Youth Organiser position - John Dumelo
Actor John Dumelo has disclosed that many have called on him to contest the position of National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The actor who appeared on several campaign platforms of the NDC in the run up to the 2016 general elections, made the revelation on Joy FM's ‘Cosmolitan Mix’ Tuesday, July 11, 2017, when host Doreen Andoh put that question to him.
“Honestly speaking I’ve been getting a lot of calls” to run for the position, he stressed.
However, the 33-year-old who became the first Ghanaian citizen to hit a million likes on Facebook on April 1, 2014, thinks “it’s too early” to talk about this although he acknowledged that the “feeling is deep”.
“I’m a youth and I am committed to championing the cause of the youth in this country; whether NDC or the governing NPP [New Patriotic Party]..."
“So the feeling is there. I just want Ghana to develop in the right direction whether NDC or NPP,” Dumelo told Doreen.
Controversial V8 saga
The actor broke his silence on the controversial seizure of his Toyota V8 vehicle said to belong to the state and allegedly gifted him by the administration of former President John Mahama.
He said he bought the vehicle from “somebody” and “at the point, I wouldn't say it's a government car or it's not a government car”.
"At some point, some people came and said it was government car and said 'okay keep the government car'", he explained.
He said: “We dealt with it and I bought a new car.” He fell short of disclosing whom he bought the car from.
According to him, it was not a difficult decision to “let it go” because “it’s just car” which he could have lost in an “accident or anything”.
“In 2010 I bought a car; in 2011 I bought another one; in 2013 [and] 2015 I bought another, so it’s something that I can afford,” he stated.
John Dumelo started out as a child actor in the early 90s in a movie called Baby Thief. He has since featured in scores of movies including 4Play, The Prince Bride and Holy Secret.
Listen to John Dumelo talk about the V8 saga:
<iframe width="100%" height="190" frameborder="no" scrolling="no" src="http://myjoyonline.com/ghana-media/audio_share.php?audio3=http://zeno-devlab.s3.amazonaws.com/media/35036/5964c5140b01005776c7cff0/DUM-COSMO.mp3&title=Dumelo Gov" t="" car&date="11th" july,="" 2017'=""></p></body></html>
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Jerry Tsatro Mordy | Email: [email protected], Twitter: @jerrymordy
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More NDC News