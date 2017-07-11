TOP STORIES
let people know your love kindness.By: AIFRED AWUKU
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
I’m Broken Over Mahama’s Ambassadorial Appointment – Monarh
The national chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) Bernard Mornah has described as unfortunate and heart-wrenching Dr. Edward Mahama’s acceptance of an ambassadorial position under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).
According to him, the presidential candidate of the PNC in the 2016 elections has betrayed his long held principle in accepting government appointments.
“I’m not really myself,” he stated on Morning Starr Tuesday.
His comments follow the announcement by President Akufo-Addo of the appointment of the long-time presidential aspirant as an ambassador.
Dr. Mahama is henceforth an Ambassador-at-Large of the Republic of Ghana. An ambassador at Large is an ambassador with special duties not appointed to a particular country. In all, 21 ambassadorial positions were announced by the Presidency Monday.
Commenting on the development Tuesday July 11, 2017 on Morning Starr, Mr. Mornah said for years Dr. Mahama strenuously fought members of the PNC who accepted appointments from previous governments without consulting the party.
This, according to him, renders the acceptance of the Akufo-Addo’s appointment by the veteran PNC politician without consulting the party unacceptable.
“It weakens the ability to say that it is the [Dr.] Edward Mahama I know because the PNC as I said has not been consulted,” he told Morning Starr host Francis Abban, adding “We have no idea.”
He said it would have been fair to all those who suffered Dr. Mahama’s opposition when they were appointed by previous governments to urge the President to consult the party first before making the appointment public.
Saddened by Dr. Mahama’s “pseudo aligning” himself with the ruling NPP, Mr. Mornah said “if it was wrong to serve under president JJ Rawlings…if in his view it was wrong to serve at the higher office of vice president under president Kufuor, or as a minister of health, it cannot be right to serve as an ambassador of ambassadors.”
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More PNC News