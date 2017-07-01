TOP STORIES
When ‘Ogyakrom’ Bears Its Fangs
K1 – Koo, the electricity is off!
K2 – But you paid them over GH¢300 only a fortnight ago!?
– Koo, no wonder some people tried to intimidate the new Minister of Power with unfounded bribery allegations when he was being vetted. They knew there were skeletons in the “power cupboard” that he might want to uncover, so they wanted to fire some shots over his bows so that when he eventually got to the ministry, he would not carry out a “witch-hunt”!
– It's an indictment against our Ministry of Agriculture, isn't it? Formerly, Ghanaian agricultural products were among the most sought-after in the world. But I think the Ministry of Agriculture has taken its eyes off the ball. Have you bought some oranges recently? They all look green on the outside, and they've got very hard skin! They do taste good, admittedly. But they feel tough on the teeth! And not at all as juicy as Ghanaian oranges used to be!
But do you know something? The green ones do taste sweet now!You know, I think some genetic manipulation must have gone on without our being told!
What sort of country do we live in at all? You don't get any information about anything! You just wake up one day to find that something unexpected has happened to familiar things!
Ho, they don't care about the public. They just decide that something is good for the pubic and the public must take it or lump it!
Always a faitaccompli!
HMMMMMMMMMMMMMM! Our not-so-new government has so much to do!
Say that again” Some things must change!
If it's not too late to do so!
– www.cameronduodu.com
By Cameron Duodu
