modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Court remands 4 illegal miners

GNA
19 minutes ago | Business & Finance

Cape Coast, June 28, GNA - A Cape Coast Circuit Court has remanded four persons into Police custody for engaging in illegal mining, popularly known as 'galamsey,' on the Offin river at Akwaboso, a suburb of Dunkwa-on-Offin.

Gabriel Akoni, 20, Edmond Adjo, 24, Wisdom Agyaho, 26 and Ntephe Mukondjoo, 20 pleas were not taken and would reappear before the court on Tuesday, July 11.

They were charged on two counts of conspiracy to commit crime to wit mining and conducting mining without license.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Charles Anku told the Court presided over by Mr Kofi Seshi Ametewee that the complainants were members of an Anti-Galamsey Taskforce deployed from the Ashanti region to help clamp down on illegal mining.

He said on Wednesday June 21, 2017, the Taskforce and a member of the Police Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team were on its usual rounds at Akwaboso, a suburb of Dunkwa-on-Offin.

Chief Inspector Anku said members of the taskforce chanced on the accused persons mining minerals on the Offin river without license and arrested them.

The prosecution said they were handed to the police in Dunkwa-on-Offin and subsequently referred to the Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He said the Police were still conducting investigations into the matter, and prayed the court to remand the accused to afford the police ample time to conclude its investigations.

GNA

By Isaac Arkoh/Grace Darko, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Business & Finance

TOP STORIES

Gov't Extend IMF Programme

47 minutes ago

Parliament needs to scrutinise $15 billion Chinese loan - Dr Joe Abbe...

1 hour ago

quot-img-1IT IS NOT OVER UNTILL YOU WIN

By: chikezie nwadike(NGR quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35504.3592
Euro4.91534.9194
Pound Sterling5.56265.5697
Swiss Franc4.51374.5172
Canadian Dollar3.30213.3049
S/African Rand0.33660.3368
Australian Dollar3.30483.3095
body-container-line