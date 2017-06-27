TOP STORIES
Chief Imam asks Muslims to practise religious tolerance
Sunyani June 27, GNA - Sheikh Umar Abdul Kadir, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Chief Imam, on Monday said religious tolerance had helped to deepen and consolidate the country's democracy.
Addressing Muslims at Sunyani Coronation Park to mark Eid Ul Fitir, the Chief Imam advised Muslim youth to tolerate the religions of others and allow their lives to be sharpened by the teachings of Islam.
He said Ghanaians would be able to enjoy the prevailing peace if citizens, irrespective of their religious and political backgrounds co-existed with each other.
Sheikh Kadir praised Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his government's efforts to transform the zongo communities and the lives of Muslims in general and entreated Ghanaians to support his administration.
Mr Kwaku Asomah-Chermeh, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister also commended the Zongo communities for their peaceful co-existence with other ethnic groups.
He said such peaceful co-existence needed to be strengthened so that development could thrive in the region and in the country in general.
Nana Takyi Abeam, the Gyantoahene of the Sunyani Traditional Council entreated Muslim leaders and scholars to strive and help imbibe in the youth the spirit of nationalism.
He said the lives of Muslim youth could be transformed for the better if they adhered to the teachings and allowed the doctrines of Islam to reflect in their social lives.
Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East, presented bags of rice, oil and undisclosed sums of money for the celebration. GNA
By Daniel A Ashietey/Christopher Tetteh, GNA
