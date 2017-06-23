TOP STORIES
Those who eat cheap food always end up buying expensive medicineBy: joseph Kaku Buadi
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
B/A Minister Meets Regional Department Heads In Sunyani
The Brong Ahafo regional minister, Lawyer Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh, on Tuesday has charged regional departmental heads to be proactive and drive the development agenda of the region forward.
The minister said this when he met with all departmental heads of the government institutions in the region at the residency.
According to the regional minister the vision behind the call of the meeting was to ensure monitoring, harmonizing, Co-coordinating and Evaluation of all activities of the District Assemblies, Departments, and agencies within the region.
He said the government’s has proposed programs intended to fill the Nation with employment that includes; planting for food and Jobs, One Village One Dam, One district One Factory, Free SHS, One constituency One Million dollars would never come to pass without a hard work to mobilize available resources at their disposal
During the meeting the Minister gave a room to all the heads of the departments to give reports on their performances, expectations as well as challenges after which he commended them for their immense contributions and asked them to leave a good legacy to their various place of works
“I hope to count on your honest loyalty, openness and professionalism so that together we will create a synergy and collaborate to provide the needed leadership to achieve development for this region and when the history of this region is written we should be proud to be part of it for good reason” he stated
“I wish to entreat all Regional Heads of Departments and Agencies to submit quarterly reports of your sectors so that the Regional Coordinating Council will abreast with the progress of the implementation of government policies and programmes within your sectors as a performance measuring tool” he said.
The Minister urged heads to demonstrate their commitment to their core and fundamental responsibilities. “This therefore requires of us to lead and give practical direction to our subordinates and other service providers who are doing the actual implementation of government policies, programs and projects” he stated.
“We must all realize that the work that that we do in our various sectors is not just for ourselves, but intended to serve the common good of our people” he added.
He encouraged the heads to promote the President's Projects and programmes which include, Planting for Food and Job,One Village, One Dam,One District,One Factory, 1million Constituency Infrastructural Fund and Free SHS,among others
to develop the region and the country as whole.
Lawyer Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh, pleaded them to work hard by mobilizing all available resources at their disposal, including their personnel and funds to assist them in the implementation of the government’s flagship programmes and projects lead by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo- Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana.
He assured heads that his office will work with them seriously to surmount their challenges facing in the discharge of their duties which include, Inadequate and late reassess of funds, lack of logistics, inadequate office and residential accommodation and inadequate human resources among other.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Regional News