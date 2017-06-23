TOP STORIES
It is the beauty of this world that has made today's men of God powerless.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3510
|4.3554
|Euro
|4.8544
|4.8587
|Pound Sterling
|5.5092
|5.5161
|Swiss Franc
|4.4751
|4.4795
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2897
|3.2926
|S/African Rand
|0.3345
|0.3347
|Australian Dollar
|3.2796
|3.2865
Minister warns MMDCEs against gross misconduct
Cape Coast, June 23, GNA - Mr Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister, has stressed that his outfit will not entertain any form of misconducts on the part of any Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCE) in the Region.
'We have started watching and all others are watching with keen interest. It is when the head does well, that the tail unavoidably, does well. As far as I remain the Regional Minister, I will not shield anyone who misbehaves,' He stated.
Mr Duncan gave the warning when he interacted with MMDCEs, Coordinating Directors and Head of Departments in Cape Coast on Thursday. Some MMDCEs however failed to show up at the meeting.
He has accordingly charged them to exhibit a high level of discipline and circumspection in the discharge of their duties to protect their integrity and that of the government.
'I cannot take it and I will not accept that only fourteen out of the twenty Assemblies in the Region are here. One of the cardinal things which my administration will not countenance is indiscipline which is not my hallmark. We will be hard on it,' he stressed.
According to the Regional Minister, it was incumbent on leaders to exhibit good character traits to allow their followers to emulate but not to lord over them.
Mr Duncan would also want the MMDCEs to ensure that their subordinate cultivated and maintained positive attitudes to check chatting and loitering during working hours.
He urged the Assemblies to support the fight against illegal mining popularly known as 'galamsey' and other activities that destroyed the environment and declared his unflinching support for Assemblies that showed interest in that direction.
'All MMDCEs must pledge to work with dedication and commitment with government and other relevant state institutions and agencies to end the menace of illegal mining destroying the environment,' he said.
Mr Duncan also called on Assemblies to commit more resources to rid the cities of insanitary conditions and put in place pragmatic measures and plans to prevent the outbreak of avoidable diseases as the rains sets in.
He announced that the Region will soon roll out plans to tackle the menace head-on but appealed to the public to keep their surroundings clean.
The Regional Minister further expressed his personal commitment to promote education and bemoaned that 'only two per cent of students in the Region get access to the best schools in the Region.
GNA
By Isaac Arkoh/Grace Darko, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Politics