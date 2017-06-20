TOP STORIES
Omane Boamah Exposes Dr Zubenu's Mischief
I have become aware of a scurrilous insinuation published by 3news.com that 'I kept vital information to my chest' and refused to release same to party communicators whiles serving as Minister for Communications.
This is untrue and most unfortunate, particularly at this time that our great party the National Democratic Congress is embarking on a healing process to recapture power in 2020.
In the tone and spirit of this objective, I wish to inform Dr Zuberu and all interested parties that to the best of our knowledge every information that was available to the ministry and fit for public consumption was released to our communicators.
We published a comprehensive book of government's achievements titled "Accounting To The People" (Greenbook), we regularly provided speaking notes on topical issues to communicators on several platforms which included platforms with elected Executives of our party, and we also disseminated widely, press statements on topical issues.
Furthermore, we embarked upon the innovative Government for The People (G4P) fora across the ten regions of Ghana 🇬🇭,not once, and additionally hosted series of live press briefings with the view to providing adequate information which were available to the Ministry of Communications to both citizens and party communicators. The list is endless.
As I have already indicated, I am guided by the tone and spirit of our noble and collective desire to heal, rejuvenate, reorganize, and to recapture power in the next three years and six months ahead.
I hope this provides enough information to dispel any wrong impression created by the said publication by 3news.com .
Edward Kofi Omane Boamah (Dr)
Yours-In-The-Service-of-Country-and-Party
Issued on Tuesday, 20th June, 2017
