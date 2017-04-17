TOP STORIES
We didn't make promises for 100 days in office - Bawumia
2 hours ago
"By our human nature,it is not strange for us to start life as fools and become wise throuth experience,,By: OWURAKU GYASI, Germa
We didn't make promises for 100 days in office - Bawumia
2 hours ago
"By our human nature,it is not strange for us to start life as fools and become wise throuth experience,,By: OWURAKU GYASI, Germa
We didn't make promises for 100 days in office - Bawumia
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says although they have made some significant progress since taking over from the past administration, they never promised to fulfil their campaign promises within 100 days.
He told a gathering at the Joy News' 100 days Town Hall meeting at the Law Court complex in Accra Monday, that the New Patriotic Party's campaign promises were made for the four-year term handed them by Ghanaians.
"We did not make promises for 100 days but we can point to some significant [103] achievements," he said, adding this has been done despite inheriting "difficult economic situation."
The Akufo-Addo-led government made several promises to Ghanaians in the run up to the 2016 general elections.
Some of the promises include: a free senior high school (SHS) education policy, one-dam one-village, pay teacher and nursing trainee allowances, free maternal care, reduce electricity tariff, reduce water bill, one district one factory as well as reduce corporate tax.
Others include, create the Western North region, provide jobs for graduates, abolish some other taxes, charge a flat rate of 3.5 percent from SME instead of 17.5 percent VAT, pay $1m to all 275 constituencies, one extension officer per 500 farmers, removing import duties on raw materials and machinery for production and abolishing the Special Import Levy.
Then governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) mocked then presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, saying he is on promises-spree to deceive Ghanaians to give him their votes.
But 100 days after they were sworn into office, Dr Bawumia said they have made significant progress on all front of the economy.
He said they have increased the country's foreign reserve from less than $6 billion to $8 billion dollars and this unprecedented achievement since Ghana's independence in 1957 has bolstered the economy.
According to him, the free-fall nature of the cedi has been stabilised through a combination of sound fiscal policies.
"When we came into office, it [cedi] was running but essentially we have arrested it," he said.
The Vice President said government has paid all $39 million owed military personnel for peacekeeping duties by the erstwhile administration.
He also noted that they have upped the allowance of soldiers on peacekeeping mission from $31 to $35 adding, "when we promise the NDC also did that but the only difference is that they never paid but we have paid."
Dr Bawumia observed that government has reviewed about 20 Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) which have saved the country the sum of $300 million.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brako-Powers | [email protected]
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]