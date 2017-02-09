Kenya | 9 February 2017 10:06 CET
Kenya high court blocks closure of Dabaab refugee camp
Nairobi (AFP) - Kenya's High Court on Thursday declared as "null and void" the government's decision to close the Dadaab refugee camp -- the world's largest -- and to send Somali refugees home.
Judge John Mativo ruled that the closure of the camp had been ordered without proper consultation of people affected, in violation of the constitutional right to fair legal proceedings. "Hence the said decision is null and void," he ruled.
