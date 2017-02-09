I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Kenya | 9 February 2017 10:06 CET

Kenya high court blocks closure of Dabaab refugee camp

By AFP
Kenya's High Court voids a government decision to close the Dadaab refugee camp, saying it had been ordered without proper consultation of people affected. By Tony KARUMBA (AFP/File)
Kenya's High Court voids a government decision to close the Dadaab refugee camp, saying it had been ordered without proper consultation of people affected. By Tony KARUMBA (AFP/File)

Nairobi (AFP) - Kenya's High Court on Thursday declared as "null and void" the government's decision to close the Dadaab refugee camp -- the world's largest -- and to send Somali refugees home.

Judge John Mativo ruled that the closure of the camp had been ordered without proper consultation of people affected, in violation of the constitutional right to fair legal proceedings. "Hence the said decision is null and void," he ruled.

To invent, you need a good imagination and a pile of junk.
