An intern can be described as a student who works often without pay in an organization purposely to gain and gather experience.

Internships have remained one of the very important means by which students gain practical exposure and experience during the stay in school or right after completion of their program ahead career place.

It is an important way to mentor students to be groomed for varied or specific career prospects. Without a guide and clear orientation of this all-important institution, most students short circuit it's critical involvement in their career objectives. While some fail to appreciate how to conduct themselves to optimize this opportunity, many others see it as a routine and as such go through with disdain.

Set to be on the shelve in January 2017, 'Rules for Interns' has been appraised and recommend to students to help them navigate their path in the various companies they intern.

The book, carefully developed by mentoring Activist and Co-creator of the Role Model Africa project; Samuel Agyeman-Prempeh, encourages interns to seek the services of mentors in their respective organisation. Mr. Agyeman-Prempeh who is convicted that mentoring is a critical tool for career success skillfully weaves the profundity of the subject to relate with internships at the career field.

The 10 carefully selected roadmaps highlights on: Schmoozing, Maintaining a Positive Outlook among other ground breaking concepts like interns working as full time employees.

