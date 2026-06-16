Parents of Ghanata SHS students reach GH¢5,200 settlement with food vendor over alleged theft

Parents of 24 final-year students of Ghanata Senior High School in Dodowa have agreed to pay GH¢5,200 to a food vendor as part of an out-of-court settlement following allegations that the students stole food items from his shop on the school campus.

The agreement was reached after discussions involving the parents, the complainant and the police, paving the way for an amicable resolution of the matter.

The students, who are currently writing the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), were arrested by the Dodowa Divisional Police Command on June 12 after a complaint was lodged by the vendor, Mr Asare Emmanuel Orlando.

The complaint related to the alleged theft of fried rice and other items from the vendor’s shop located within the school premises.

The students reportedly spent a night in police custody before being granted bail the following day.

According to the parents, they were required to provide GH¢8,000 and execute a GH¢50,000 bail bond to secure the release of the students.

Following their release, both parties held further engagements and agreed to settle the matter outside the courts to avoid a prolonged legal process that could disrupt the students’ examinations.

Under the terms of the agreement, the parents will jointly pay GH¢5,200 as compensation for the alleged losses suffered by the vendor.

Speaking to journalists, a representative of the parents, Mr Joseph Ankamah, confirmed the settlement and expressed appreciation to all those who played a role in resolving the issue.

He said the parents were relieved that the students had regained their freedom and would be able to continue with their examinations without further disruption.

Mr Ankamah also appealed to the public to exercise restraint in commenting on the matter, stressing that the students are young people whose futures should not be determined by a single incident.

The case has generated public debate on discipline in senior high schools and the pressures faced by students during examination periods.

As of now, the police have not indicated whether the complaint will be formally withdrawn following the settlement reached between the parties.