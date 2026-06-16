Atta Akyea explains decision to represent Wontumi

Former Abuakwa South Member of Parliament and lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, says he agreed to represent Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, to ensure that he was not left without legal representation at a critical stage of his criminal trial.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Monday, June 15, Mr Atta Akyea described the case as a sensitive matter and stressed the importance of ensuring that every accused person has access to legal counsel throughout criminal proceedings.

He explained that legal representation becomes particularly crucial during the latter stages of a trial, when lawyers are required to review evidence, prepare legal arguments and file written submissions on behalf of their clients.

According to him, a carefully prepared written submission based on the evidence and applicable law can play a significant role in demonstrating that the prosecution has failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt and, in some instances, could result in an acquittal.

Mr Atta Akyea disclosed that he was informed by Chairman Wontumi that his previous lawyer, Andy Appiah Kubi, intended to withdraw from the case.

He maintained that Mr Appiah Kubi was not dismissed by his client but had personally decided to step aside for reasons he considered appropriate.

According to Mr Atta Akyea, Chairman Wontumi subsequently approached him to take over the defence. He said he agreed in principle but first sought confirmation that Mr Appiah Kubi had formally withdrawn from the matter.

He noted that the possibility of the NPP chairman facing such a crucial phase of the proceedings without legal representation was one of the key reasons he accepted the brief.

Chairman Wontumi recently named Mr Atta Akyea as his lead counsel in the ongoing criminal case involving Akonta Mining following the withdrawal of Mr Appiah Kubi from the matter.