We are using all diplomatic channels to secure visa for Thomas Partey — Ablakwa

The Government of Ghana has stepped up diplomatic efforts to secure a visa for Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of Ghana’s opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says the government is pursuing every available diplomatic channel to resolve the matter and remains hopeful of a favourable outcome before the start of the tournament.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Monday, June 15, Mr Ablakwa acknowledged the urgency of the situation and expressed optimism that ongoing engagements would yield results.

“We are using all diplomatic channels available to us and remain hopeful that this matter can be resolved before Ghana's opening game,” he said.

The issue arose after Canadian immigration authorities reportedly denied Partey a Temporary Resident Visa due to ongoing criminal proceedings in the United Kingdom, where the player is facing multiple rape charges.

The decision has prompted a formal diplomatic protest from the Ghanaian government, which has described the move as unfair and inconsistent with the principle of due process.

Mr Ablakwa criticised the decision, arguing that the player has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has not been convicted of any offence.

According to the Minister, denying the midfielder entry into Canada before the conclusion of the legal process undermines the principle of the presumption of innocence and effectively treats him as guilty before any court verdict has been delivered.

He said the government believes the decision raises important concerns about fairness and respect for legal processes.

Beyond the legal issues, Ghana is also concerned about the potential impact on the national team. Partey is regarded as one of the Black Stars’ most influential players and a key figure in the squad’s preparations for the tournament.

Mr Ablakwa noted that the absence of a player of Partey’s calibre would represent a significant setback as Ghana seeks to begin its World Cup campaign strongly.

As part of efforts to resolve the matter, the Foreign Affairs Minister has engaged Canadian officials, including Canada’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Myriam Montrat.

While FIFA has indicated that immigration and visa decisions fall within the jurisdiction of host countries and are outside its authority, Ghana’s Foreign Ministry continues to pursue a review of the decision and is also exploring possible legal avenues.

Government officials remain hopeful that the ongoing diplomatic engagements will enable Partey to join the Black Stars camp in time for Ghana’s opening World Cup fixture against Panama.

With the tournament fast approaching, Ghana’s diplomatic efforts have entered a critical stage as authorities work to secure the availability of one of the national team’s most experienced players for the start of the competition.