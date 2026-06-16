Public toilet closures threaten hygiene standards in Ho

The prolonged closure of several public toilet facilities in the Ho Municipality is creating challenges for residents and travellers who depend on them, despite ongoing efforts by authorities to improve sanitation in the area.

The situation has raised concerns about public health, with local leaders calling for urgent measures to restore the facilities and strengthen sanitation management across the municipality.

One of the affected facilities is the Ghana@50 Public Toilet at Ho Bankoe. Although it was constructed several years ago, residents say it operated for only a few months before being shut down. Repeated appeals for its reopening, they say, have yielded no results.

Speaking to Channel One News, a resident, Ahmed Sumaila, expressed frustration over the continued closure, noting that the lack of accessible public toilets is creating difficulties for both households and travellers.

“Our area does not have a public toilet. The one we had has been closed for several months, and this has caused many people to defecate indiscriminately. Some even dispose of waste in gutters, making the area unhygienic. We are appealing to the assembly to help reopen the facility,” he said. Ghana@50 Public Toilet at Ho Bankoe

An Assembly Member in the municipality, Safadzi Agama, also raised concerns about the state of public sanitation facilities, describing the situation as a growing challenge that requires urgent attention.

According to him, residents in newly developing communities are being encouraged to construct household toilet facilities to reduce pressure on public sanitation infrastructure and improve hygiene standards.

“Some of our public toilets have become outdated, and that is becoming a challenge. Some of the Ghana@50 toilet facilities were completed 10 to 15 years after the celebration. Although there were defects, we have managed to address some of them. Another challenge is that developing areas within the municipality do not have public toilet facilities, so we are encouraging residents to build their own household toilets,” he said.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ho, Stephen Adom, acknowledged the challenges, explaining that the inability of some electoral areas to adequately maintain public toilet facilities has contributed to their closure.

He, however, assured residents that efforts are underway to improve sanitation services and make the facilities operational and accessible once again.

“The assembly continues to invest in these facilities, but the expected outcomes are often not achieved. Revenue generated by attendants is not always used for maintenance. However, we are working to secure funds for the Bankoe facility to ensure its reopening,” he said.