God Made The All Inclusive Jesus Christ As The Content Of His Children And Body

The All-Inclusive Christ for His Body; -AS DISCIPLES, WE DO NEED JESUS CHRIST IN ALL HIS INCLUSIVE FORMS, DIVINE, AND HUMAN NATURE. THE TRINITY GOD; (GOD THE FATHER, GOD THE SON, AND GOD THE HOLY SPIRIT) INTO WHOM WE ARE BAPTIZED MEANS TO REPLACE OUR CORRUPT WAYS AND NATURE WITH THE CONTENT WHICH IS THE RIGHTEOUSNESS OF JESUS CHRIST WE HAVE INHERITED.

WE ARE RIGHTEOUS BECAUSE OF JESUS CHRIST AND HE IS OUR RIGHTEOUSNESS. SO ASK THE FATHER WHATEVER YOU NEED CHILD OF GOD ACCORDING TO HIS WILL AND AS THE RIGHTEOUS CHILD OF GOD AND NOT LOOKING TO YOUR SHORTFALLS BUT UNTO HIM WHO IS OUR LIFE

Rom 15:12 And again, Isaiah says, “There shall be the root of Jesse, even He who rises to rule the Gentiles; in Him will the Gentiles hope.”

Here we see the all-inclusiveness of Christ. He is the root of Jesse, meaning that He is the supply for the Jewish people. According to Romans 11, His being the root means that He is the source and supply for the Jews. In the future, this root of Jesse will arise to rule over all the Gentile nations. Thus, He supplies the Jews and overshadows the

nations.

By being the root to the Jewish people and by being the overshadowing One, the ruler, over the nations, He brings

together the Jews and the nations and makes them one....Christ embraces both the Jews and the Gentiles. By being the root of the Jews and the overshadowing One of the nations, Christ embraces both peoples and brings them together for one Body, for one new man, the church.

Christ is all-inclusive and all-embracing. Since Christ is such an all-embracing One, bringing together the Jews and the Gentiles, we must receive all different believers according to this Christ. Never say, “This is an American, that is a Britisher, that is a German, that is a Japanese, that is a Filipino, and that is a Korean. I cannot accept so many different people.” Consider Christ who is the root of one people and is the ruler, the overshadowing One, over another people. He is all-inclusive.

In receiving the saints, we must likewise be all-embracing, receiving people from the East, West, South, and North. Whoever they are and whatever they are, we must embrace all believers together in one

Body....This is...to receive the saints according to Christ. Your living is for Christ as Christ also lived for the Father totally.