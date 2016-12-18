The 7 Traits Of Champions

“The best choice of every man is to become the greatest that is possible for him to achieve.”

The US president elect, Donald J. Trump is undoubtedly one of the greatest champions of our generation. So I engaged his thoughts on who a champion is? What does it take to become a champion? The insightful secrets were intelligently documented in his New York Times Bestselling Book, Think Like A Champion. Here are the 7 essential keys I learned from Donald J.Trump:

1. CHAMPIONS THINK LIKE CHAMPIONS

As a man thinks, so is he (Proverbs 23:7). You are your thoughts. If you don’t believe in yourself first, no one else will. Champions have faith in their abilities. Thomas Edison, the historic champion after unsuccessfully trying1000 times to produce the light bulb, a journalist interviewed him and asked, why did you fail 1000 times, surprisingly, Thomas didn’t see that as failure, here is an inspirational statement he made, “I did not fail 1000 times. The Light bulb was an invention with 1000 steps”. Champions think positive, they always see the cup half full rather than half empty.No matter the obstacles they face, they always continue to think and see things differently.

2. CHAMPIONS THINK BIG

Thinking big costs nothing but it always leaves us with much.

Champions think of building castles and not digging graves. They always want to achieve something BIG; something special. They work in a big-time way. Ordinary wouldn’t be enough for someone who has the mindset of a champion. It is said that, there is no limitation except the ones we acknowledge in our minds. Indeed, the only difference between the impossible and the possible lies in determination. The choice is yours. To think big, you must look at things not as they are but as they can be.Henry Ford said, whether you think, you can or you think you can’t, you are right.

3. CHAMPIONS ARE GOAL SETTERS

Champions are full of dreams and plans, and rarely are they identified with mediocre aspirations. Champions consistently set long and short-term goals. From day to day workout goals to long term career objectives, champions have written out specific, measurable goals with deadlines. If you aim at nothing, that’s all you got. Nothing! Champions go the extra mile to pursue and achieve their dreams. They take responsibility for their actions. They know if they are to succeed, they must be in charge. “Champions aren’t made in the gyms. Champions are made from something that is inside them: A Dream, A Desire and A Vision.” Mohammed Ali

4. CHAMPIONS ARE MARKED WITH SUPERIOR ABILITIES, SKILLS AND TALENTS

Champions know that, extraordinary achievements come with excellent skills. Developing excellent skills don’t just happen; they must be worked hard for. Champions spend enough time to develop their skills and build on their abilities. They endure a great deal of sacrifices and embark on high levels of training and preparation. Your preparation will determine your promotion.

5. CHAMPIONS ARE FOCUSED AND DISCIPLINED

Dr. Mike Murdock says “Men fail in life because of broken focus”. Concentrate all your thoughts and energy on the tasks at hand. The sun’ rays only burn when brought to focus. One brick at a time, we build an edifice. And one step at a time, we journey a mile. Keep your focus.

6. CHAMPIONS ARE BOLD AND COURAGEOUS

If you want to succeed, you must be bold. Every BIG and a champion’s dream will not come through without taking actions. A wise man said, boldness is a genius; it has its own magic. Courage is when you know that, you could fail but yet you decide to try. And champions know this truth. Think BIG but act boldly, action cures fear. “Fortune Favors the Brave”

7. CHAMPIONS DON’T EASILY GIVE UP

There is story of a man who just loved soda, so he made drinks to sell, he called the first experiment or drink, 1Up and unfortunately, for the first time, he failed, then, he made the second experiment, he called it 2Ups, that also failed, again, he made the 3rd drink, the 3 Ups, he failed that one too. He subsequently continued to the 6th drink or experiment, and called it 6Ups, he failed and obviously, he gave Up. He sold his experiment (drink) to a friend. The friend continued the experiments, he did the 7th drink or experiment, he called it the 7 Ups and that became a huge success. Probably, we have all taken 7Ups drink before and know how successful this company is. One man gave up; another man took it up, a step forward and succeeded. Your success may be a step away. Champions never quit and quitters never become champions. A champion is someone who gets up when he can’t. Let’s hope that applies to you. “Easy is not an option… No days off… Never Quit… Be Fearless...Talent you have naturally… Skill is only developed by hours and hours of work.” Usain Bolt

Indeed, champions are born and are made. And so you can become a champion.Pay attention to these things and you will be on your way of becoming a champion.

Schandorf Adu Bright is a leader, motivational speaker, change agent and columnist. Currently, he is the Director of Farmer Services at Farmerline Ltd, a technology and content provider company based in Ghana. Schandorf is also the CEO of Golden Minds, a consortium that organizes Youth Entrepreneurship Summits, such as YES, aimed at building strong networks of young leaders, innovators, change makers, doers and entrepreneurs. Prior to Farmerline Ltd and Golden Minds, Schandorf worked at the Bank of Africa- Ghana.