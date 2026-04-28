UCC lecturer, TA die in accident

A lecturer at the University of Cape Coast has died in a tragic road accident at Cape Coast.
Dr Kwabena Agyemang reportedly lost his life after a tipper truck fell onto his vehicle in a fatal incident.
A Teaching Assistant who was in the same car is also believed to have died.
The crash is said to have occurred at the 3rd Ridge Junction in Cape Coast.
The news has plunged the university community into mourning as colleagues, students, and staff come to terms with the loss.
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