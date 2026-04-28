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UCC lecturer, TA die in accident

  Tue, 28 Apr 2026
Tragedy A lecturer and his Teaching Assistant killed
TUE, 28 APR 2026 1
A lecturer and his Teaching Assistant killed

A lecturer at the University of Cape Coast has died in a tragic road accident at Cape Coast.

Dr Kwabena Agyemang reportedly lost his life after a tipper truck fell onto his vehicle in a fatal incident.

A Teaching Assistant who was in the same car is also believed to have died.

The crash is said to have occurred at the 3rd Ridge Junction in Cape Coast.

The news has plunged the university community into mourning as colleagues, students, and staff come to terms with the loss.

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Comments

Innocent Ghanaian | 4/29/2026 11:06:32 AM

It Is Well.For The Righteous Have Hope Even In Their Deaths. Dr. Omane Boamah, And The 7 Innocent Ghanaian Victims Of The Wednesday (6), August, 2025, Cowardly Secret TERRORISM Against Ghana, NEVER Die! Blessed One,EE Are Humbly Invited To A NEW EXPOSE' Made Available As At This Wednesday, April (29), 2026, On The YOUTUBE Channel " "Testimony; New World Disorder'".. The EXPOSE' Is Entitled; "TRAITORS! AND (COWARDLY SECRET KILLERS) OF GHANAIANS. PART 9". Much thanks to...

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