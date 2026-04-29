Three Akosombo units restored after fire incident — Energy Ministry

The Ministry of Energy has announced that three generation units affected by the recent fire at the Ghana Grid Company substation at Akosombo have been restored, bringing partial relief to the country’s electricity supply.

The fire, which damaged the facility’s control room, disrupted power transmission and affected electricity evacuation across several parts of the country.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Tuesday, April 28, the Ministry’s spokesperson, Richmond Rockson, confirmed that engineers have successfully restored three out of the six affected units, representing about 50% of the plant’s capacity.

“The good news is that I can confirm to you that earlier today, the third unit came back on stream,” he said.

He noted that the recovery effort has progressed rapidly, with engineers working continuously to stabilise the system following what he described as an unprecedented incident.

According to him, the restoration has already led to noticeable improvements in electricity supply, with half of Akosombo’s generating capacity now operational while work continues on the remaining units.

Rockson also commended the technical teams for their dedication and swift response in managing the disruption.

The Ministry further dismissed calls by the Minority for the dismissal of the Energy Minister over claims of incompetence, insisting that government is effectively handling the situation and making steady progress toward restoring full and stable power supply.