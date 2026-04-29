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Critical Analysis of Ghana’s Power Sector: NPP’s Legacy and Mahama’s Reset

Feature Article Critical Analysis of Ghana’s Power Sector: NPP’s Legacy and Mahama’s Reset
WED, 29 APR 2026

The debate over whether the New Patriotic Party (NPP) “could have done better” in managing Ghana’s power sector remains central to political discourse. Analysts, policymakers, and citizens alike weigh the trade-offs between fiscal stabilization and infrastructure expansion. This article provides a balanced, professional analysis of the NPP’s record from 2017–2024 and the current administration’s reforms under President John Mahama.

NPP’s Record: Stability at a Cost

Technical Reliability

  • The NPP’s most notable achievement was ensuring eight years of relatively stable electricity supply, ending the daily outages of the mid-2010s.

  • This stability was largely sustained by capacity added under the previous NDC administration rather than new large-scale investments.

Financial Erosion

  • By December 2024, the energy sector’s debt had ballooned to GH₵70 billion.

  • Tariffs were kept low for political reasons, while generation costs rose, creating a structural imbalance.

  • Transmission and distribution infrastructure lagged behind demand growth, leaving the grid vulnerable to shocks.

ESLA and ECG Losses

  • The Energy Sector Levy Act (ESLA) generated over GH₵45 billion but was used as collateral for loans rather than clearing debts.

  • The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) recorded cumulative losses of GH₵24.63 billion between 2017 and 2023, with technical and collection losses reaching 40%.

Renewable Energy Efforts

  • The NPP commissioned solar plants in Kaleo and Lawra, but renewables accounted for only 0.8% of the national mix by 2024.

  • Heavy reliance on thermal plants persisted, leaving the sector exposed to fuel shortages.

The Current Administration’s Reset

Financial Reforms

  • In January 2026, the government settled $1.47 billion in arrears with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and fuel suppliers.

  • Renegotiation of IPP agreements saved over $250 million and restructured GH₵1.1 billion in obligations.

  • ECG’s monthly revenues rose from GH₵900 million to GH₵1.7 billion through aggressive collection drives.

Operational and Technical Measures

  • Nationwide “All Must Pay” campaign enforces timely payments and combats illegal connections.

  • Procurement of 1 million smart meters aims to reduce commercial losses.

  • A $278 million emergency program is injecting 2,500 new transformers into the grid.

Long-Term Energy Independence

  • Construction of a second gas processing plant (GPP II) is expected to save $1 billion annually.

  • Ghana’s first nuclear power plant site has been selected at Nsuban in the Western Region.

  • A Green Transition Blueprint targets 15% renewable energy share by 2030.

Comparative Summary

  • Strength of NPP: Maintained power supply stability, supporting business and social growth.

  • Weakness of NPP: Left behind record debt and under-invested in infrastructure.

  • Strength of Current Administration: Aggressive debt clearance and operational reforms.

  • Challenge Ahead: Achieving long-term sustainability while modernizing the grid.

The NPP’s tenure delivered technical stability but at the cost of financial sustainability. The current administration faces the difficult task of dismantling the debt legacy while modernizing Ghana’s power sector. Success will depend on balancing fiscal discipline with infrastructure expansion, ensuring that Ghana’s energy future is both reliable and financially sustainable.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen
For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2026

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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