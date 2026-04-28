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Tue, 28 Apr 2026 Headlines

'Weep not for rude CEOs, weep for your dying nation' – Kwesi Yankah tells Julius Debrah

  Tue, 28 Apr 2026
Weep not for rude CEOs, weep for your dying nation – Kwesi Yankah tells Julius Debrah

Former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana and former Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah, has called on Chief of Staff Julius Debrah to channel his emotions toward addressing environmental degradation rather than political disputes.

His comments follow an emotional moment on Sunday, April 26, 2026, when Julius Debrah publicly apologised to the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, over remarks made by Dr. Mary Awusi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority.

In an open letter titled “Weep Not Julius, Mourn Your Dying Nation,” Prof. Yankah questioned what he described as misplaced public emotion.

“Julius, weep not for rude CEOs, weep for your dying nation,” he wrote.

He argued that Ghana’s more pressing challenge is not political controversy but the worsening destruction of the environment, largely driven by illegal mining activities.

According to him, illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey, has caused severe damage to water bodies and ecosystems, with long term consequences for public health and livelihoods.

“Galamsey has won, Ghana has lost the fight,” he stated, pointing to increasing pollution of rivers and its impact on communities, especially children.

Prof. Yankah urged national leaders to focus attention on restoring the environment, warning that continued degradation poses a far greater threat than political disagreements.

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Comments

Abraham Agbodo | 4/29/2026 1:03:13 AM

We do not want to see Julius Debrah crying NONSENSICALLY like that again in PUBLIC! How can someone aspiring to the highest office in the land - the presidency of Ghana - cry publicly over F00LISH matters? What exactly did Mary Awusi say that offended Eric Nyamekye so much and for which Julius Debrah was apologising? I take it that the emotions over his SURPRISE 60th birthday celebrations on Saturday are what he carried forward to the following day Sunday and the subsequent profuse apology to...

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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