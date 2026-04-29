Police arrest two as search intensifies for missing couple

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two individuals in connection with the disappearance of Dr Jesse Amuah and his wife, Mrs Elizabeth Esi Amuah, as investigations continue to trace the missing couple.

According to police, a report was lodged with the Missing Persons Unit on April 22, 2026, indicating that the couple had not been seen or heard from since March 23, 2026.

The complainant noted that their residence was found locked, their Nissan Sunny with registration number GX 159-X was missing from the premises, and all attempts to reach them had failed.

Following the report, a joint team comprising officers from the Missing Persons Unit, the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit, and the Crime Scene Management Team was assigned to the case.

Police said the team visited the couple’s residence and pursued multiple investigative leads, which resulted in the arrest of two suspects. Their identities have not been disclosed as investigations remain ongoing.

The suspects are currently in custody and assisting with inquiries, while efforts continue to locate the couple.

The police have appealed to the public to provide any credible information that could help establish the whereabouts of the missing pair.