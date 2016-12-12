GHANA WILL RISE: A NOTE TO THE DOUBTING THOMAS’ IN OUR CHURCHES ABOUT NANA ADDO KEEPING TO VISION

I knew the NDC will activate their propaganda machinery at all cost and at any price. What I didn’t see coming was that it will be this early. And it has followed their long wait to concede defeat, allow the EC to perform it constitutionally mandated duty by holding onto false claims to victory and their preposterous allegations of over voting.

Conceivably they have forgotten that it was one of those things including their popularist posture which failed them and will continuously fail them once the system is transparent and electorates continue to be informed. What they are doing now and spreading well on social media is a score card of Nana Addo’s vision for Ghana which they term promises.

For me the whole essence of opposition is to keep the government in check but not in such haste and cheap manner. It only exposes their deep wounds and hurts. I will not even be surprised if tomorrow we wake up to hear that they have gone to congress to amend their constitution to return their disguised communication structure back to it true and original propaganda posture.

What has even infuriated and shocked me to the core is the involvement of the people who have been called to Christ. Some even say they have started sympathizing with Nana Addo because he is supposed to provide all that they claim to be his promises but not vision for Ghana. Whiles others are wondering if he will be able to deliver.

One of them is Douglas who I am in the same faith and platform with. There are tens of his likes taking part in sharing such pessimistic view of their nation even as Christians. They are behaving like Sanballat, Tobiah and Geshem. The Bible says, ‘‘when Sanballat, Tobiah and Geshem heard about Nehemiah’s plans to rebuild the Jerusalem wall, they were at first grieved. When they saw Nehemiah was executing his vision, they laughed him to scorn, despised the builders and accused them of rebelling against the king (see Neh. 2:19). And then Nehemiah’s answered: “The God of heaven, he will prosper us; therefore we his servants will arise and build: but ye have no portion, nor right, nor memorial, in Jerusalem” (Neh. 2:18).

First they ridiculed his ability to become president and now they have taken it up on his vision. Thought it was a contest to build a nation from different perspectives?

Well for those of you in the church joined in this unwarranted pessimism like Douglas, never be worried. I thought as a young man of faith you know nothing is impossible for the Lord. And so why you do you as a Christian become so nailed to the mind-set that these great ideas are impossible for your own country in the first place?

What is then your vision for your nation? All great men of God have vision and a prayer for good to happen to their nation. For Hezekiah it was this humbling, that peace will come in his time. In 2 kings 20: 19 it is written, then said Hezekiah unto Isaiah, Good is the word of the LORD which thou hast spoken. And he said, is it not good, if peace and truth be in my days?

Will it not be good for these great ideas to happen in Nana's time and in our time?

Have you been brain washed to the extent that even as a Christian you believe great things can't happen in your own country? Or you simply have been condemned to this fate of pessimism?

Have you not been witnessing the great wonders God had been using men to do in our time? Or that one is not applicable to the governance of a state. Was the nation of Israel not blessed and even Egypt prosper under Joseph?

Thought Christianity is about hope and optimism? I thought it was about praying for the good of a country. Does the Bible not say that if my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land?

Was Paul not pressing toward the goal to win the prize for which God called him heavenward in Christ Jesus? Like I always quote Dr Pippim, excellence is a Christian Obligation and anything less is a denial of faith. Go for excellence.

Is there anything too hard for the Lord? Perhaps you need to take lessons in financing for development particularly domestic resource mobilization for inclusive development. As a nation we have all takes to be whatever we want to do and become even in seconds.

How long did it take for Nehemiah to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem? I don't want to believe you are one of those Christians who thinks poverty is Godly and that your church cannot be any better except a refuge for the soul. Not even a place of renewal and transformative worship and fulfillment and for doing greater things? If it's a joke stop. Governance of a state like Christianity is no joke.

One thing I know is that when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn. I pray for the righteousness of the new leadership and I think that should be your prayer too.

Know that Nana made an assurance to only make his nation great and we will all keep him in check. It wasn’t a vision for his friends and family. Not even one for his party.

To paraphrase a true NDC comrade and a friend, there are practices that all parties are most likely to be guilty of. I have always maintained that if a private company does not consider you even as a board member material then you have no business to be on a board of any public institution. I criticized when I first heard the likes of Sam George were board members of some public institutions. I asked myself what experience he has. What is his expertise? Well I am just quoting and unquoting. For the answers it is evident not only for the NDC but also the NPP to learn.