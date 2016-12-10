Nana Addo has skills to overcome country’s challenges – Kofi Annan

Former UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, has expressed confidence in the President-elect of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, to overcome country’s economic challenges.

In a statement, the chairman of the Kofi Annan Foundation and Nobel Laureate congratulated Nana Addo on his win in the presidential polls.

He also praised the incumbent, President John Dramani Mahama for conceding defeat.

“Mr. Akufo-Addo will be taking over at a time of economic difficulties but he has the skills and experience to help the country face up to this challenge,” Mr. Annan said in a congratulatory message to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.

Mr. Annan congratulated Nana Akufo-Addo on his electoral victory, and the people of Ghana for the way they handled a tense election saying, “I congratulate our new president-elect wholeheartedly, and I also commend President Mahama for graciously conceding defeat.”

Nana Akufo-Addo was declared him the winner of Ghana's seventh general elections making him the fifth president of Ghana's fourth republic.

The NPP Flagbearer finally secured the presidency at the third time of asking beating President John Mahama who became the first incumbent to lose a presidential election since Ghana returned to a multi-party democracy in 1992.

The Electoral Commission (EC) declared him the winner, with 53.85 percent of the votes, while President Mahama took 44.40 percent of the votes.

Annan also praised the people and authorities of Ghana for ensuring a peaceful campaign and for their calm while awaiting the announcement of the results by the Electoral Commission.

“The people of Ghana have proved worthy of our democratic tradition” he stated noting that national and international observers called the elections free and fair.

Mr Annan further stated that at a time when democratic traditions are being challenged in some countries in Africa and beyond, a peaceful transition of political power in Ghana “makes me feel proud to be a Ghanaian.”

‘I won’t let you down’

In his first speech on Friday after a declaration of the results by Mrs. Charlotte Osei, Nana Addo said the victory was one of the most humbling moments of his life and promised to not let Ghanaians down.

“There has never been a more humbling moment in my life and I thank you the good people of Ghana for this massive show of support and the confidence you have reposed in men and my party,” Nana Addo said.

“I make this solemn pledge to you tonight and will not let you down. I will do all in my power to live up to your hope sand expectations.”

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa & Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana