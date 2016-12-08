The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 8 December 2016 20:37 CET

#GhElections: Give EC time to ensure credible polls – Nana Addo to Ghanaians

By CitiFMonline

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, has called on his supporters, and Ghanaians, to give the Electoral Commission (EC) ample time to oversee a credible electoral process.

The EC Chairperson, Charlotte Osei, at an earlier press conference on Thursday, indicated that it had identified some flaws in its electronic transmission system for results and has thus advised its officers to resort to the manual transmission of results.

This, coupled with the Commission’s decision to review election results from all the collation centres across the country to check reports of over-voting from certain polling stations, will ostensibly lengthen the period to the declaration of results.

The EC maintained that it would not sacrifice accuracy for speed in the declaration of the results.

In an address at his residence at Nima, Nana Akufo-Addo adopted a similar stance as he reminded that, “all of us are duty-bound to support her [Charlotte Osei] and give her that time so that we have a pronouncement that is devoid of controversy and of difficulty.”

He acknowledged that the period leading up to the declaration would leave some Ghanaians anxious but also implored that “this is the time that that we all have to remain very calm and very focused.”

“The eyes of the world are on us and it is important that we behave as people who understand their own self-worth and dignity,” the NPP Flagbearer added.

The EC at its press conference indicated that it had received results from 90 out of 275 constituencies. Over 15 million voters cast their ballots across 28,992 polling stations on Wednesday, December 7 and Thursday December 8.

The last polls closed in the Jamon North constituency where the opening of polls was  postponed to today [Thursday].


By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

things that are heavy for the head to carry cannot be place on the shoulder.
By: lawrence torsu
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img