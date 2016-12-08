The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Ashanti: NPP Snatches Ahafo Ano North Seat From NDC

Mr Kwasi Adusei
The incumbent Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano North in the Ashanti region, Mr Kwasi Adusei has joined the list of sitting MPs who have lost their seats in the parliamentary elections.

He lost the seat to the New Patriotic Party candidate, Mr Suleman Adamu Sanid.

Mr Adusei, contesting on the ticket of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) was unable to retain the seat he won four years ago with a slim margin of less than 400 votes.

The NPP originally used to occupy that seat.
Mr Sanid polled 18,895 votes to beat the incumbent who had 14,479 votes.

The independent candidate, Dr Bright Oduro came third with 2617 votes while the CPP and PPP candidates had 102 and 878 votes respectively.

The polls were largely peaceful and did not record any disturbance.

The constituency has a total of 114 polling stations including the special voting polling station.

There is a total of 50,996 registered voters in the constituency and a total of 37,478 turned out to vote representing 74.4 percent.

WELL YOU ARE A SHUTTER .. KEEP THE HOPE AND FAITH UP .. WE LOVE YOU ALWAYS AND YOU SHALL SURE COME BACK TO US HOMMIE .. 1 LOVE
By: Hero
By: Hero
