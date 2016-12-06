Election Rigging Tape Nonsense – Ocquaye

A former Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Ocquaye, has slammed the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) for alleging he, in connivance with some officials of the Electoral Commission planned rigging the forthcoming elections.

The National Organiser of the NDC, Kofi Adams, at a press conference on Monday disclosed that the party had uncovered a secret audio recording in which a voice purported to be that of Prof Ocquaye strategizing with officials of the EC on how to rig the election.

“We should not be surprised that in 2016, a desperate political party like the NPP will be engaging in this acts. As a responsible party, we will this afternoon lodge an official complaint with the Electoral Commission so that a position is taken on their officers who are involved in all these activities. We will also be submitting these recordings to the CID at the police headquarters to have a thorough investigation into these matters and all those involved will be dealt with,” alleged Adams, who is also the coordinator of the NDC campaign.

Reacting to the allegations for the first time in an interview with Accra-based Class FM, Prof. Ocquaye described the claims as incomprehensible, stating that he has never met any official of the EC to plot rigging the elections as alleged by the NDC.

“I can account in full detail my every movement. I have consistently told these people they should stop the lies, they should stop 'somebody hates Gas' and then they will go and buy some people to come and make statements. They should stop that kind of cheap politics,” he averred.

“ This is a very serious time; they cannot gag me with this kind of cheap effort, very cheap, very much below the belt which will not go anywhere. I don't do my politics in dubious, nocturnal ways. I talk openly and I say what I believe to be true and I don't go around plotting with anybody to do anything,” he added.

