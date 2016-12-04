NPP holds mammoth national campaign rally today

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Sunday hold its national campaign rally to climax months of vigorous campaign ahead of Wednesday's polls.

The programme themed ‘The Battle is the Lord’s’ will take place at the forecourt of the Ghana International Trade Fair Center in Accra at 11 a.m.

Dignitaries expected to address the function include, former President John Agyekum Kufuor; NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the party’s Acting National Chairman, Freddie Blay.

The rally will be attended by all parliamentary candidates of the party, district, regional and national executives of NPP as well as sympathizers.

The party is expected to use the opportunity to tell Ghanaians why it is the most viable and reliable party to be considered in next week Wednesday’s polls.

Nana Akufo-Addo has stated three things that differentiate flagbearer of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), President John Mahama from him.

More soon...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com