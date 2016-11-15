Akufo-Addo Returns To Eastern Region

The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will today start the second phase of his 'Arise For Change' tour of the Eastern Region, which is stronghold of the party after visiting the Brong–Ahafo Region.

The 2016 NPP presidential candidate will embark on the tour from Tuesday, November 15 to Saturday, November 19, 2016.

He is expected to visit 19 constituencies, including Ayensuano, Akuapem North, Okere, Lower Manya, Asuogyaman, Mpreaso, Afram Plains North and South, New Juaben North and South, Fantweakwa South, Abuakwa North, Achiase, Akim–Oda, Akim–Swedru, Akwatia and Asene Manso Akroso.

The NPP flagbearer would meet the chiefs, Zongo communities, clergy, business executives, regional executives, constituency executives and NPP aspirants and defeated parliamentary candidates.

Nana Akufo-Addo, as part of his tour, would also propagate the policies of the NPP and urge Ghanaians to vote for him and the NPP to revive the country's economy to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

Party supporters in the region, according to reports, are feverishly preparing to give Nana Addo a rousing welcome.

The party's paraphernalia have been displayed at the NPP's offices.

Several jingles are also being played on various radio stations across the region.

