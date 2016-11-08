NPP To Hold Victory For Nana 2016 Prayer Conference In Germany

The Germany Branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold a Mega National Prayer Conference in Frankfurt, Germany dubbed "Overwhelming Victory for Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo and the NPP in Election 2016".

This is a special Spiritual Project initiated and sponsored by the National Chairman of NPP Germany, Rev Alex Acheampong to seek the face of the Almighty God to affirm the preordained Victory of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary election.

The historic event is scheduled on Saturday 19th November, 2016 at the International Revival Ministry Auditorium, Kurhessan, Frankfurt Germany. The event will bring together renowned International Ministers from across the world and scores of NPP members in the diaspora.

Rev Alex Acheampong when announcing the schedule for the Conference indicated that ''it is imperative for us to embark on this Spiritual Project to pray for Nana Addo and the NPP in the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary election because a victory for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP is a victory for Ghana’s prosperity''.

He further intimated that God will use the government of Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP as a conduit to restitute the prosperity of Ghana from its deteriorating state due to mismanagement, corruption and maladministration by Mahama and his NDC government which has inflicted an ever increasing hardship on the good people of Ghana.

He continued by saying that indeed “the Battle is the Lord’s, and now is the time for the Lord to liberate His people from virtual economic slavery”. He added that all signs are clear that Ghanaians are fed up with the eight (8) torturous years under the insensitive NDC government and are crying for CHANGE.

The conference will not only affirm the foreordained Victory of Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP but will also seek the Peace of Ghana before, during and after the December 7 general election.

Seasoned international Ministers to grace the event include; Apostles Kenneth Hagin Jnr, Pat Harrison, Bob & Gay Buse (all from USA), Evangelist Suzueth Hatingh, Evangelist Ekerhard Homburg, Apostle Framo Kaltenbach, Rev. Kwaakye, Prophet Baffour Amoh, Priest Paul Owusu Ansah, Prophet Solomon Agyemang, Apostle Dr. Darko Boamah, Prophet Boachie Eric, Apostle Isaac Brown, Prophet Dr. Yaw Tabiri, Pastor Irene G. Acheampong, Prophet Agyare Asuako (all from Germany), Apostle Dr. Dr. Lawrence Achudemi, Deaconess Josephine Elemele, (all from Nigeria), Prophet Eric Nene (Congo), and Prophet Emmanuel Nbeki (South Africa).

Moreover, Passion for Christ Gospel Group Germany headed by Minister Nana Acheampong and the entire Fraternity of NPP in Ghana and members across the Globe have thrown their unflinching support behind this indispensable spiritual Project for the party to secure Victory in the 2016 election.