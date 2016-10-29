The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo, has taken a dig at President John Mahama’s capacity to lead the country.

Nana Addo stated that he (John Mahama) “can't do the job, he’s struggling.”

Nana Addo made the remarks at a rally in the Okai Koi Central constituency today (October 29).

According to Nana Addo, “The people saying that the Volta Region is their World Bank should stand aside, everyone in Ghana is looking for change. One thing that all Ghanaians know is that John Mahama cannot do the job, he’s struggling. They will say a lot of things against me but I am not bothered.”

Nana Addo also said that he won't make promises that he knows cannot be fulfilled.

“I won't promise anything that I know I can't deliver, I won't lie to Ghanaians. Their Green books shows roads that they say they have constructed but those roads are in a very bad shape. When you vote for me, I will do all the things I have promised.”

Nana Akufo-Addo started his campaign tour of Accra today and is scheduled to go to Okai Koi Central, Okai Koi South and Ablekuma South constituencies.

He also met with the Chief Imam earlier today before addressing the supporters.

His campaign train has so far been to the Western, Volta, Ashanti, and the Greater Accra Regions.

–

Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana