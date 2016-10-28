President John Mahama has said he will not be distracted by what he called the propaganda from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) seeking to downplay his achievements over the years.

He charged the electorate to reject the NPP in the 2016 polls and retain him and allow for the continuation of the developmental projects he has started.

President Mahama was in Kyebi, the hometown of the NPP flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, when he declared, “we will not allow all the distractions to stop us from delivering on our promises. The developmental agenda will be executed. The jobs will come so that our children will get jobs to do.”

He again likened the the NPP to sports fans who were all talk but no action, during the latest leg of his campaign tour of the Eastern Region on Thursday.

“It is always easier said than done. This scenario is just like a spectator watching a football match. The spectator seems to know how to play more than the footballer themselves. They always say, you should have kicked the ball that way, you should have positioned yourself this way. But put this same spectator on the field and see if he can play.”

Peace will prevail

President Mahama also assured the electorate that peace would prevail at the polls in December.

“There are many countries in this world that lack the peace we are enjoying here in Ghana. Elsewhere, people are now refugees because of conflict… God has really blessed us and I know that God will allow us to continue living in peace.”

“When it is time for elections, some people just created fear saying there would be conflict. We have voted six times and nothing of that sort has happened. This will be seventh time and I have faith that it will be a peaceful election,” President Mahama said.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana