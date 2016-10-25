A vote for NPP will truncate development in Ghana - Mohammed Alhassan

Bole, October 25, GNA - Mr. Mohammed Alhassan, National Executive Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said in Bole that a vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will mean a truncation of development in Ghana, especially in the northern regions.

He said all development projects that the NDC had initiated in Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions would come to a halt should the NPP come to power.

Mr. Alhassan was addressing supporters of the NDC at the campaign launch of Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, who is contesting the parliamentary seat of the Bole-Bamboi Constituency on the ticket of the NDC.

He said the NPP had no tract record for the development of the northern regions and appealed to people in the three northern regions to vote massively for NDC for more development.

'A win for NPP is a win for the truncation of northern development and northerners must be wise not to vote for such a party which would cut development projects in the communities,' he said.,

Mr. Alhassan said Ghanaians were yearning for a change for the transformation of lives and development and not a change that would come to retrogress development.

Mr. Alhassan expressed disappointment at the huge numbers of rejected ballots during the last elections, and urged supporters to educate the electorate on the proper voting to help reduce the incidence of rejected ballots.

Mr. George Lawson, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, appealed to Ghanaians to vote for the party to retain President John Dramani Mahama for the total transformation of Ghana.

He urged the supporters to go from house to house to propagate the message about the numerous development projects President Mahama had implemented in Ghana to win more votes for the NDC in the forthcoming elections.

The Deputy General Secretary said some promises that the NPP was making to the electorate were not feasible, and so nobody should take them serious.

'The one dam in every village and one factory in each district promised the people are nothing but just mere political rhetoric,' he said.

He said the NDC would rather embark on the implementation of massive cottage industries across the country to improve the livelihoods of the people.

Mr. Sulemana in his campaign message to the teaming supporters, identified agriculture, which he said is the mainstay of the economy, would be a priority area he would work to improve to enhance the livelihood of the people.

'Already, I have provided three tractors to plough for more than 200 farmers during the farming season to cultivate cereals. It is my intention to establish a mechanization centre in the constituency to support farmers to expand their farms,' he said.

He said so far, he had helped 22 youth in the constituency to undertake poultry farming, describing the venture as successful, adding that his next target was to mobilize the youth to go into large-scale mango plantation to improve their incomes.

Alhaji Sulemana also mentioned health as his second priority area, saying he had since provided some drugs, air conditioners and hospital beds to health facilities in the constituency to enhance quality health care for the people.

He gave the assurance that he would work with stakeholders in constituency to identify challenges and address them to make life meaningful to the people.

He said the NDC was targeting to win 85 per cent votes of the population in the constituency for the party, and urged supporters not to rest on their oars but work harder to ensure victory in the 2016 elections.

GNA