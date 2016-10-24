Peki chiefs endorse Nana Akufo-Addo

Chiefs in the Peki traditional area in the North Dayi Constituency of the Volta Region have thrown their weight behind the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on behalf of the chiefs, the chief of Peki Dzogbati, Togbe Agamela VI emphasized that not all people in the Volta Region are sympathisers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) adding Peki traditional area has always been behind the NPP.

He disclosed this when Nana Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on the chiefs in the Peki traditional area at Peki Blengo as part of his campaign tour of the Volta Region.

"We are solidly behind Nana Akufo-Addo, when Peki says it is behind you nothing can convince them to withdraw but if you disappoint us, we will disappoint you too," he said.

"Nana Addo respects us and we respect him too and have accepted him wholeheartedly. We in South Dayi have a lot of challenges.

"The NDC has tried to solve some but not all. We are optimistic Nana Akufo-Addo will do it for us when he wins the elections," he said.

"We support Nana and know he can help us that is why we want to lay our problems before him. Road network on the Peki Training College is very bad and we will be happy if Nana and the NPP will consider constructing it for us. The Peki Secondary School also lacks infrastructure," he pleaded.

The Djasihene of Peki traditional area, Togbe Tekon Tutu Brempong who was clad in NPP colors expressed disappointment at the NDC for failing to develop the region it calls it's political World Bank.

He added there is the need for people of the region to see what the other side has got for them so must desist from voting the NDC and vote the NPP in the coming general elections.

Nana Akufo-Addo on his part called for support from the Chief's and urged electorates to vote for the NPP to enable him the December polls for him to transform the country.

He also reiterated the NPP's one dam, one district, one factory one district policies among other programs his party aims to implement when given the chance to govern the country.

