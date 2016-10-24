Claims that “all Voltarians” belong to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is factually inaccurate, a senior divisional chief of the Peki Traditional area, Togbe Agamela VI has said.

According to the chief, some members of the traditional council belong to other parties including the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Addressing the presidential candidate of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo, during his tour of the Volta Region, Togbe Agamela VI, said some of them are sympathizers of the NPP and declared his support for Nana Addo.

“We can only vote for Nana and the NPP based on your handiwork in this constituency. We will give you our mandate when you meet our request for this constituency. The first of which is the access road to the Peki College of Education which lies in a deplorable state as we speak.

“This election, just like friendly games, should be devoid if violence. As for Nana, we will surely give him our mandate once he carries through with our request. There is no doubt about that ‘Nana beba'”.

Expressing his gratitude to the chief, Akufo-Addo said the NPP's call for change was based on the fact that the performance of the NDC government in the last eight years has been nothing but a monumental failure.

He accused President John Mahama of supervising unbridled corruption and collapsing all the social intervention programmes initiated by the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration.

“He [Mahama] has been in power for eight years, and in the era of the eight years apart from the Green Book, we don't really know what else he is really able to do,” Akufo-Addo told the chief and his subjects.

“The time, has come for us to put people in office who are cable of ruling this country and leading effective and efficient government so that we can make progress in our country,” he added.

He reiterated his pledge to ensure rapid development of the country when voted for come December 7, urging the people to ditch the governing NDC government.

-Starrfmonline